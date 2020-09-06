Marvel's Collector Museum POI added to Fortnite in new map changes

Epic Games has introduced even more Marvel map changes in Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 4, with the Collector’s Museum from Guardians of the Galaxy now appearing in-game.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is continuing to deliver more Marvel-themed changes for fans to enjoy, with the Rift Beacons charging up and adding new points-of-interest around the map.

Advertisement

Following the addition of the Panther’s Prowl monument and Ant Manor, the Rift Beacons have brought yet another familiar location to the Fortnite universe on September 6.

The latest POI to be added to the Marvel-themed season is the Collector’s Museum from the planet “Knowhere” and it has now appeared on the Fortnite map near Catty’s Corner.

Advertisement

The Collector’s Museum played a big part in recent Marvel movies. It was properly introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War as the home to the Reality Stone, after briefly appearing in Thor: The Dark World.

To find this new point-of-interest on the map, Fortnite players will need to travel directly east of Catty's Corner and look for it sitting near the top of the mountain.

However, like the other Marvel locations in Fortnite, the Collector's Museum does not offer much loot for players to collect, meaning that it might not be the best place to start your game.

Advertisement

The Rift Beacons, that transported the Collector's museum, have also seemingly moved into a "new stage," suggesting that some of the biggest map changes in Season 4 are yet to arrive.

ICYMI, a new Riftbeacon stage & the Collector's Museum are now In-Game since 1-2 hours. pic.twitter.com/9c4rnDnR7P — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 6, 2020

The superheroes, that were introduced in Season 4, seem to be taking control over different parts of the map with these locations, in preparation for their final battle with Galactus.

With Groot added as the only playable character from Guardians of the Galaxy, it is possible that this new POI could play a part in his storyline, but we'll have to wait a little longer to find out.