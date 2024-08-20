Major Fortnite update just slapped Captain America & War Machine with big nerfs

Captain America’s Shield and War Machine’s Arsenal emerged as two of the most powerful items in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, forcing Epic Games to step in and knock both down a peg.

Fortnite players labeled Captain America’s Shield “broken as hell” because of its unique capability to deal massive damage while blocking incoming damage with ease.

Frustrations mounted when the deadly combo of Captain America’s Shield, War Machine’s Auto Turret, and War Machine’s Hover Jets emerged. Using all three equipment items in tandem made it possible to eliminate enemies from above while being protected.

In response, players developed a simple countermeasure. All it took was creating distance and spamming the shield with an Automatic AR. After breaking the shield, you could move in for an easy finish.

It didn’t take long for Epic Games to take matters into its own hands with a nerf that’s sure to change the meta moving forward.

As reported by FN Assist, here is everything included in the latest hotfix.

Captain America’s Shield:

Spawn chance reduced

– Chests, Avengers Chest, Floor Loot: -33 percent – Rare chests: -54 percent – Supply drops: -16 percent First hit damage: Decrease from 60 to 50

Stagger threshold (damage before breaking block) reduced by 50 percent (decrease from 500 to 250)

Decay Start Time: From three to four seconds

Decay per tick: Decrease from 40 to 15

Throw Homing lock radius has been reduced by 40% accuracy

War Machine’s Arsenal

Spawn chance reduced

– Rare chests: -68 percent – Avengers chest: -50 percent Rockets reload time after firing increased from three seconds to six seconds

Rockets reload time increased by one seconds to two seconds

Rocket environmental damage decreased from 100 to 80

War Machine’s Auto Turret and Hover Jet

spawn chance have both been reduced by 50% in Rare Chests

