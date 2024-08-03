Logic teases Fortnite collaboration and fans are already hyped

Well-known rapper Logic may have just hinted at a potential future Fortnite collab via a recent post on his Instagram account.

Fortnite has brought some of the most popular celebrities to the game, with some of them having their own full concert experience. Recently, we’ve just had Billie Eilish and Metallica collabs in the game, and now, well-known rapper Logic has hinted that he’ll be partnering up with Fortnite too.

On his Instagram account, Logic uploaded a post tagging Fortnite with an image of some of the game’s beloved characters.

In a painting-like style, the image in the post shows Joney, Fishstick, Tomatohead, Meowscles, and Fortnite looking at the camera while mostly wearing bright-colored jumpsuits.

So far, no other information has been shared in the caption, but many players in the comments are already hyped up about a future Logic x Fortnite collab.

“We need a Logic skin!” replied one user, following the reveal.

“Please let there be a Logic skin that would be so fire,” commented another user.

On the other hand, one user is convinced the rapper be getting his own in-game concert soon. They wrote: “I’m calling it now. He’s having a concert in Fortnite after Ultra 85 releases.”

Currently, Logic already has an emote in the game called ‘Lil Supercar’ that features his “Vroom Vroom” song with C Dot Castro.

Combined with Ultra 85’s release next week, the odds are looking all the more likely that the rapper may soon be getting a Fortnite collab. Though so far, it’s unknown what things this collab would include.

In most cases, collabs with celebrities usually offer a skin, back bling, pickaxe, glider, and a wrap, and it’s possible to have different variants of the skin – like the Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande ones for example.

A new emote and weapon wrap could also be included, and as far as celebrity skins go, there’s always a chance they’ll get their own concert. For now, players will just have to be patient until an official announcement drops.

