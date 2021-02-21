Logo
Llambro Fortnite Crew skin confirmed: first look, release date, more

Published: 21/Feb/2021 19:33 Updated: 21/Feb/2021 19:53

by Bill Cooney
Epic Games

A new Fortnite leak has apparently revealed the new Crew bundle coming in March, and it includes a new skin based on one of the battle royale’s most famous characters.

Since day one, Fortnite’s Llamas have been some of the most popular figures in the game, and not just because they bless you with great loot if you’re lucky enough to find one during a match, though that is a major factor.

Soon, they’ll be appearing much more often in matches as a brand-new crew skin that, according to recent leaks and a teaser from Epic, should be arriving in March.

On February 21 Fortnite Tweeted out a teaser image with a dictionary-like description for “Llegend” as “someone you can always count on. A Llambro.”

With the Fortnite Crew logo pasted in the bottom right corner, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that this was somehow related to the new content pack coming for Fortnite’s premium subscription service next month. Sure enough, shortly after the tweet went out, leaks began to emerge about what would be included.

First look at leaked Legendary Llama skin in Fortnite

Some of the images floating around since the information on the bundle leaked are conflicting, depicting a plain Llama or one wearing a coat and other gear.

A YouTuber by the name of TeenBroCV did upload a video they claimed was of the skin which we’ve included below. While it looks pretty believable and a lot like the Loot Llamas, it’s wise to keep in mind that these images aren’t official at all, and what actually gets released by Fortnite could look different.

Llambro Fortnite Crew skin release date

As far as when the new cosmetics will be available, new Crew content usually comes out on the last day of the month, so Sunday, February 28 could be when we see the Llambro and other items show up.

How to unlock the pack is extremely simple, as long as you don’t mind paying the monthly fee. All you need to do is sign up, and you’ll receive the current month’s Crew Pack immediately upon your subscription, and every new pack at the beginning of each month while you’re an active member.

What’s included with Llambro Fortnite crew skin: all items

According to Fortnite leaker ‘ShiinaBR,’ the new set includes the “Llegend” skin, the “Puffcorn Pick” Pickaxe, and “Llambro” Back Bling.

 

This is similar to what we’ve seen with Crew Packs before, containing an exclusive skin and other cosmetic items, but be sure to check in on Twitter @FortniteINTEL as we’ll have the official images of The Llegend and other items as soon as they drop.

Twitch permabans Fortnite pro for evading “hateful slurs” suspension

Published: 21/Feb/2021 18:52 Updated: 21/Feb/2021 19:20

by Michael Gwilliam
Advyth explains Twitch ban
YouTube/Advyth

Fortnite pro ‘Advyth’ has been permanently banned on Twitch for using a new account to evade a suspension he received back in January for “hateful slurs.”

Twitch streamer Advyth has been hit with an indefinite ban on the platform after he opted to use another account to broadcast after waiting months to appeal his original suspension.

Advyth was originally indefinitely suspended back in January for allegedly using “hateful slurs or symbols” during a broadcast.

In a February 17 YouTube video the pro made a last ditch effort to bring attention to his ban, which he believes was unfair.

According to the Fortnite pro, there were a few issues that lead up to his suspension. First, he claims he was “mass reported” by jealous players because he was hosted by fellow pro Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf.

Advyth explained that because Bugha doesn’t host a lot of people, so when he was hosted by the 2019 World Cup winner, he was reported in an act of jealousy.

His other theory is that he was banned for something he “may or may not have said that was homophobic or racist.”

“Twitch also does not ban people for saying the word ‘retard’ and if they did, they never made a statement about it even though streamers use the word on their platform sometimes as well,” he added.

Basically, the streamer had no idea what he said that resulted in the ban and the email Twitch sent him wasn’t detailed enough leading to this confusion.

The video, while amassing over 20,000 viewers, didn’t result in any statement from Twitch, so the streamer ended up deciding to broadcast on his alternate account. Sadly, that didn’t last too long either.

On February 21, the streamer posted screenshots revealing that Twitch had banned him once again, this time for suspension evasion.

“Goodbye,” he captioned his tweets showcasing the ban.

Seeing the screenshots for himself, Bugha even chimed in, calling the decision “not fair.”

In any case, Twitch doesn’t comment on individual bans, so it’s unlikely that they’d start doing so now. Combined with the fact that Advyth tried to evade the suspension, it’s looking increasingly doubtful that he is ever allowed to return to streaming on the platform.