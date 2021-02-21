Llambro Fortnite Crew skin confirmed: first look, release date, more

A new Fortnite leak has apparently revealed the new Crew bundle coming in March, and it includes a new skin based on one of the battle royale’s most famous characters.

Since day one, Fortnite’s Llamas have been some of the most popular figures in the game, and not just because they bless you with great loot if you’re lucky enough to find one during a match, though that is a major factor.

Soon, they’ll be appearing much more often in matches as a brand-new crew skin that, according to recent leaks and a teaser from Epic, should be arriving in March.

On February 21 Fortnite Tweeted out a teaser image with a dictionary-like description for “Llegend” as “someone you can always count on. A Llambro.”

With the Fortnite Crew logo pasted in the bottom right corner, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that this was somehow related to the new content pack coming for Fortnite’s premium subscription service next month. Sure enough, shortly after the tweet went out, leaks began to emerge about what would be included.

First look at leaked Legendary Llama skin in Fortnite

Some of the images floating around since the information on the bundle leaked are conflicting, depicting a plain Llama or one wearing a coat and other gear.

A YouTuber by the name of TeenBroCV did upload a video they claimed was of the skin which we’ve included below. While it looks pretty believable and a lot like the Loot Llamas, it’s wise to keep in mind that these images aren’t official at all, and what actually gets released by Fortnite could look different.

Llambro Fortnite Crew skin release date

As far as when the new cosmetics will be available, new Crew content usually comes out on the last day of the month, so Sunday, February 28 could be when we see the Llambro and other items show up.

How to unlock the pack is extremely simple, as long as you don’t mind paying the monthly fee. All you need to do is sign up, and you’ll receive the current month’s Crew Pack immediately upon your subscription, and every new pack at the beginning of each month while you’re an active member.

What’s included with Llambro Fortnite crew skin: all items

According to Fortnite leaker ‘ShiinaBR,’ the new set includes the “Llegend” skin, the “Puffcorn Pick” Pickaxe, and “Llambro” Back Bling.

Cosmetics of the new "Llegendary" set: – Skin: "The Llegend" (Llama Bro)

– Pickaxe: "Puffcorn Pick"

– Back Bling: "Llambro" — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 20, 2021

This is similar to what we’ve seen with Crew Packs before, containing an exclusive skin and other cosmetic items, but be sure to check in on Twitter @FortniteINTEL as we’ll have the official images of The Llegend and other items as soon as they drop.