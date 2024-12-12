Lionel Messi in Fortnite: Everything we know so far

Leaks have revealed that Lionel Messi is set to be the next footballer coming to Fortnite, coming with his own skin and bundle.

Fortnite crossovers are nothing new, as the long-running Battle Royale has collaborated with everything from Marvel and DC to the Godzilla franchise. Epic Games also like to bring major figures and personalities to the game, and leaks have revealed that World Cup and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is next on the list.

Here’s everything we know about Messi in Fortnite so far, from when he could arrive to what’s included in the collab.

When does Messi come to Fortnite?

Lionel Messi arrives in Fortnite on Thursday, December 13, 2024, according to leaks from well-known dataminers. This is yet to be officially confirmed by Epic Games themselves, but ‘SpushFNBR’ and Shiina have proved to be reliable sources in the past.

If this turns out to be true, it’s unclear how long the Argentina legend will be available for. In the past, crossover skins like this have featured on the store for a few weeks, before being removed and re-added occasionally.

Fortnite Messi bundle cost and contents leaked

The full contents of the Messi bundle haven’t been confirmed, but leakers have revealed a rough outline of what to expect and how much it will cost.

There will reportedly be two Messi skins up for grabs, priced at 1,500 and 1,800 V-Bucks respectively. It isn’t clear exactly what these will be, but they could feature different kits or versions of the player from various points in his career.

On top of that, there are two Pickaxes for 800 V-Bucks each, as well as two different Emotes. If you want absolutely everything, there will also be a bundle containing all of the items mentioned above for 2,800 V-Bucks.

A full reveal shouldn’t be too far away, so we’ll be sure to update this page with a full breakdown of the skins and other cosmetics as soon as we know more.

