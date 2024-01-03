LEGO Fortnite players “upset” over missing items from original trailer

Players of LEGO Fortnite have been demanding Epic Games add in various features and items that were originally advertised in promotional images and trailers, but are yet to be added to the game.

LEGO Fortnite made quite an impact when it finally dropped into the game to help Fortnite shatter its overall player count records.

Despite it having dropped slightly in popularity in comparison to the main Battle Royale and Ranked mode since release, its player count numbers have still proved significantly strong.

However, some players of the Fortnite mode have been left “upset” with the lack of a range of items and features in the game that were originally shown in the promotional trailers and images.

LEGO Fortnite players demand Epic Games adds missing items

LEGO Fortnite player JATennnnn posed the question: “Anyone else upset we didn’t get half of the things in this picture?”

The paths? Also the windmill and the food stands… This looks amazing, but my village will never be half as good as this because Fortnite decided not to add them.”

Players also highlighted various other missing items, such as particular paths, fruit stands, windmills and a higher amount of villagers available than the 15 max limit, to name a few. This however, soon spawned a widespread debate around the state of the game.

“That’s the point of the picture. These features could and will come to the game. This picture is here to tease you,” a player responded. Various players backed them up stating that LEGO Fortnite was “free” and that the community “need to have some patience.”

Others had the opposite view: “I’m so tired of people using the ‘free game’ argument for the lack of content, as if Epic isn’t a multi-billion dollar company with an estimated daily revenue well into the millions.”

As another added: “Its a shame that LEGO Fortnite has started to fall off so hard, the game had such big potential too, but theres just not enough to do with how limiting the game is.”

With Epic Games having announced that the game mode will have regular updates, many reffered to how it is in a similar state to when Minecraft first launched. Overall, as the game continues to evolve, it will look to continue to win over more players.