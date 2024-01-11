LEGO Fortnite player recreates Millenium Falcon ship from Star Wars

A LEGO Fortnite player has recreated the iconic Millenium Falcon ship from Star Wars, which is famously owned and piloted by Han Solo in the movie franchise.

LEGO Fortnite shattered records when it first launched at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1, and it has continued to develop a passionate fanbase ever since.

Fortnite’s brand-new Minecraft-esque game mode has combined the worlds of Fortnite and LEGO to bring a whole new open-world survival, exploration, and building experience.

Article continues after ad

Despite the build limit enraging some players in the community, many players have continued to improve and share their creations. These include cars, boats, airships, monorails, and planes, as well as various pop culture recreations.

Article continues after ad

Now, one LEGO Fortnite builder has created the classic Millennium Falcon ship from Star Wars in the game.

LEGO Fortnite player builds Millenium Falcon ship in the game

LEGO Fortnite builder Glittering-Jaguar270 posted: “Millennium Falcon ready to go to space,” as they showed off their recreation of Han Solo’s famous Star Wars ship.

Article continues after ad

They posed next to the build in a series of in-game screenshots while wearing the new Han Solo LEGO skin, as players soon praised the likeness.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Renowned builder cxt_bro gave their props: “Good job! This is kind of inspiring me to continue making more Star Wars-related content again.” Glittering-Jaguar270 admitted that cxt_bro’s recreation of Darth Vader’s Star Destroyer was the “main inspiration” behind their build.

Article continues after ad

Others gave suggestions for more pop culture recreations, including the Starship Enterprise from Star Trek, as the OP responded “I’m down.” Following the influx of spaceship builds in the game, another player posed the thought: “I wonder if we will ever go to space.”

Article continues after ad

Epic Games has not revealed any details regarding the possibility of players being able to venture into space in the future. However, they have announced major updates will be coming to expand the game further, as players call out for more movement features to be added.

If you need help building in LEGO Fortnite or just want more, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

7 beginner tips in LEGO Fortnite | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass quests & rewards | Best LEGO Fortnite skins & how to get them | How to get Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite | How to get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite | How to increase your health in LEGO Fortnite | Best LEGO Fortnite settings | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | Can you pet animals in LEGO Fortnite? | How to escape cold in LEGO Fortnite