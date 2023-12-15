LEGO Fortnite player recreates iconic Star Wars “high ground” scene in the game

A player in LEGO Fortnite has recreated the iconic scene from Revenge of the Sith and released it for the world to see.

LEGO Fortnite has given players a ton of tools to use in creating whatever they want, and they are using it to great effect.

One player, in particular, has remade one of the internet’s favorite memes: the “high ground” scene from Star Wars Episode 3.

The clip is now being posted on social media so that everyone can enjoy how absurd it is.

LEGO Fortnite player has brought a new spin to Anakin’s downfall

While not a direct remake, the clip does use the exact audio from the film, so we can hear Anakin and Obi-Wan screaming at each other.

The caption is simple for the post: “It’s over Anakin! I have the high ground!”, which is a great way to clue people in on what exactly is in-store for anyone watching.

Just be sure to stick around for a brief appearance by the famous Cantina song.

While the X post has several hundred views, the clip bares only one response, but it is a precise and accurate one using the laughing/crying emoji.

LEGO Fortnite is giving creators a lot of content, as the game presents players with a vast playground to play around with.