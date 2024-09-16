LEGO Fortnite early 31.20 patch notes: New vehicle, Klombo, & more

LEGO Fortnite’s upcoming 31.20 Lost Isles update will bring many new additions to the mode; here’s everything you need to know about them.

LEGO Fortnite has come a long way since it was released in Chapter 5, Season 1. So many new features, weapons, animals, and more have been added to the game, making it the perfect getaway if you’re looking for a breath of fresh air from the Battle Royale.

And now that Epic has finally teased the return of Klombo via a post on X along with other new additions, the hype for the next 31.20 update continues.

If you haven’t played in a while, these new changes can be hard to keep track of. However, we’ve compiled all of them below.

LEGO Fortnite’s 31.20 Lost Isles update is set to release on September 17, 2024, as revealed by Epic via a post on X. The patch may not be out yet, but they’ve already shared some new things players can expect to be added to the mode soon, such as follows:

Klombo

Air ship vehicle

New weapons (knife and spear)

Banana, Klomberries & other new items

Robots resembling Peely, Tomatohead, and Beef Boss

New biome or location

Klombo is among the major additions this patch will bring to the game. For the uninitiated, he’s a massive creature roaming the island that was introduced in a previous season.

Assuming the way Klombo works is similar to its Battle Royale counterpart in the past, players will likely be able to use Klomberries to feed him, and then he’ll give something useful in return.

Meanwhile, the Air Ship vehicle is also an addition fans have been looking forward to since day one, as it will make travelling so much easier. Previously, players could already build their own aircraft, but they require a lot of work and don’t always run smoothly.

All in all, this is shaping up to be a major update that’ll introduce exciting things.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated with more information once the patch is out, so make sure to keep checking back.