LEGO Fortnite mode accidentally revealed and it looks like Minecraft

A Fortnite bug let a player get a sneak peek at the upcoming LEGO Fortnite mode, and comparisons to popular sandbox game Minecraft are flooding in.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 marks a huge undertaking for the battle royale. Aside from the new gameplay features — like wall-running and weapon mods — and new skins, three massive new game modes are joining very soon.

The new modes are riffs on iconic titles: Rocket Racing is a spin on Rocket League, Fortnite Festival is a take on Guitar Hero, and the LEGO Fortnite mode is a survival experience akin to Minecraft.

Article continues after ad

One Fortnite player experienced a bug that let them get a new look at the latter mode, and it’s possible nobody expected how close to Minecraft it would resemble.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite bug showed early look at LEGO mode coming

FortNiteBR user CorgiFull‘s game bugged, and it granted them an early look at the LEGO Fortnite game mode.

In a series of screenshots, they showed off the menus from the mode, which is nearly identical to Minecraft. Players can create a world, save said world, and choose whether they want to play “Survival” or “Sandbox” mode.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Outside of the basics, there’s an in-depth menu that allows for deeper customization such as villagers and friendly creatures appearing in-game.

Minecraft has been around for nearly a decade, and it’s left a huge mark on the gaming industry, as fans want more ways to experience something similar. Many of the replies echoed that sentiment: “If this is literally a Minecraft rip-off in Fortnite with a Lego coat of paint, I am so hyped to try this.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite how similar the menus look, expect this mode to have a clever Fortnite spin. For example, you can’t use your abundance of LEGO skins in Minecraft.

LEGO Fortnite launches on December 7, and we’ll see how the full mode plays out.