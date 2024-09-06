LEGO Fortnite Halloween Event revealed with “haunted” update teaser

A new LEGO Fortnite update teaser has revealed a Halloween event called Haunted coming to the game. Here’s everything that was seen in the clip.

LEGO Fortnite’s Star Wars-themed update ended in August, leaving room for a fresh content patch to enter the game. According to in-game teasers, Fortnite patch 31.20, which is set to release on September 17, will include a “Lost Isles” update that is rumored to return the long-awaited Klombo into the game.

Apart from the announced patch, Epic is also planning to host a Halloween event in the game mode this year, thanks to a teaser revealed on the official LEGO Fortnite 24×7 build livestream.

The Haunted teaser shows glimpses of the content arriving in the game such as a new Dark biome, dark underground tunnels, a mysterious entity, and a new one-eyed floating monster. However, towards the end of the teaser, it says, “Coming Soon to LEGO Islands”, which could end up being Creative 2.0 maps by LEGO.

The 14-second clip revealed the update would arrive in October, and according to our Fortnite update dates, it’s going to be either October 1 or October 15. Following the teaser, several players expressed excitement for the first horror update coming to the game.

One such player wrote: “That looks intriguing.” Another chimed in: “Hopefully we get cool Halloween stuff for BR too.” A third one expressed concern, however: “Imagine Fortnitemares is just in the LEGO mode this year.” A fourth added: “If it’s only Creative stuff we lost.”

Fortnitemares have been a yearly tradition for Epic to offer players since the OG Chapter 1 days. Each year, they add new gameplay and spooky content to the main Battle Royale mode. However, throughout the past year, players have expressed displeasure with the annual events.

Yet, if Epic releases a new version of Fortnitemares in LEGO mode, it’s only natural that they continue the tradition with BR mode and incorporate LTMs like Horde Rush, which brings the festivities of Halloween to the game, rather than just candy consumables scattered across the island.

