LEGO Fortnite dev explains why they can’t add custom world names despite requests

Fortnite developer Evanosaurus explained that custom world names were left out of LEGO Fortnite due to moderation concerns.

LEGO Fortnite has been a massive hit since its release on December 7. The new survival mode has players teaming up with their friends to explore caves, farm crops, and build their own villages.

Unlike Minecraft, LEGO Fortnite is entirely free to play and allows players to play alone or with up to 16 people at no extra cost. This tactic has paid off big for Fortnite, as hundreds of thousands of players jump into the mode daily.

Article continues after ad

Players can create a world for themselves or join one that a friend has made. There is currently no limit on how many worlds a person can have or join, making organization tricky.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Fortnite world names would be a ‘nightmare’ to moderate

A Twitter/X user going by the handle Fire Monkey recently posed a query about the naming conventions of LEGO Fortnite worlds. They inquired whether altering the default creator’s username as the designated name for these LEGO Fortnite environments is possible.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“We originally had free-text world names, but quickly figured out how much of a nightmare that was going to be for moderation,” said Evanosaurus. “So for now, they’re just numbered.”

While some understood the need for some sort of filter, others were confused as to why there needed to be one at all.

“But you can name Creative maps whatever and you see ‘Rosa Parks Back of the Bus 1v1s’ on Discovery,” said one user. “But talk about moderation on private LEGO survival maps. Wow.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There could be changes to the world naming systems in the future, but for now, players will be stuck with the creator’s name and world number next to it. But if the system changes, we will be sure to keep you updated.