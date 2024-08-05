LEGO Fortnite 30.40 update patch notes: Battle Bus fast travel, Pressure Plates, Pirate Bundle

LEGO Fortnite‘s 30.40 update introduces plenty of new additions, including Battle Bus fast travel, new toys such as Pressure Plates and Activated Balloons, a Pirate Lifestyle Bundle, and much more.

The patch for the LEGO building and survival mode in Fortnite has been scheduled to be released into the game on August 6, 2024. Epic’s last major content update for LEGO Fortnite arrived nearly two months ago, so players have anticipated all the new additions and changes.

Here’s everything that’s been changed in the LEGO Fortnite 30.40 update, as well as the full patch notes.

What’s changed in the 30.40 patch?

Epic Games Indiana Jones will be available as a LEGO Outfit Style in Fortnite on August 6.

The biggest change coming to LEGO Fortnite with the 30.40 update is the introduction of the Battle Bus fast travel network. Epic has overhauled how you move between your Villages and hot spots, making traveling a breeze.

Four new toys have been added to allow for more inventive builds. These include Pressure Plates and Trigger Plates, which are famously used in Minecraft to aid in various creations. Activated Balloon Small and Activated Balloon Large have also been added to switch between inflated and uninflated balloons.

Following on from Fortnite’s major collaboration with Pirates of the Caribbean, players can live it up like a pirate with the Pirate Lifestyle Bundle. Two new vehicles, the Codex, five new LEGO Outfit Styles, improvements, and major current World Setting changes have also been included.

Battle Bus fast travel

Epic Games

The Battle Bus fast travel network is ready for operation in your world.

Bus Stations — a new kind of Station — are already set up in your world.

You can build your own by destroying a Bus Station for Rift Shards, an ingredient for this Station.

At a Bus Station, a familiar-looking bus called a “Battle Bus” will pick you up and take you to a Bus Station of your choice.

This will allow you to travel from your Village to your favorite mining spot in seconds.

New Toys

Epic Games

LEGO Fortnite’s v30.40 update adds four new Toys:

Pressure Plate : A button you can put pressure on in order to switch on channels. The button needs to stay down to work!

: A button you can put pressure on in order to switch on channels. The button needs to stay down to work! Trigger Plate : Another button you can put pressure on to switch on channels. Unlike a Pressure Plate, the button doesn’t have to stay down. Unlock the recipe for a Trigger Plate by adding Blast Powder to your inventory.

: Another button you can put pressure on to switch on channels. Unlike a Pressure Plate, the button doesn’t have to stay down. Activated Balloon Small : A small balloon that comes uninflated. Inflate it using channel control. It can be used with a Unlock the recipe for an Activated Balloon Small by crafting a Loom .

: A small balloon that comes uninflated. Inflate it using channel control. It can be used with a Activated Balloon Large : The same Toy as an Activated Balloon Small, but much larger. Unlock the recipe for an Activated Balloon Large by crafting a Loom .

: The same Toy as an Activated Balloon Small, but much larger.

Pirate Lifestyle Bundle

Epic Games

The Pirate Lifestyle Bundle will be available in the Item Shop on August 6. This Bundle is 1,000 V-Bucks and includes:

Captain’s Battlement – LEGO Kit with the Captain’s Battlement Build and Planky Favorites Decor Bundle. (This Kit is 800 V-Bucks individually.)

Captain’s Cabin – Decor Bundle with 8 Decor items. Especially good for indoor decoration! (This Bundle is 300 V-Bucks individually.)

Seaport Style – Decor Bundle with 8 Decor items. Especially good for outdoor decoration! (This Bundle is 200 V-Bucks individually.)

Vehicle Builds

Zoom across your world in the Kart Racer or carve your own trail in the Offroad Flyer, two new vehicle Builds being added in the v30.40 update.

Codex

Things you find will now appear in your Codex. Get information on what you’ve discovered, get hints on what you haven’t, and track recipes you’re working on.

LEGO Outfit styles

v30.40 brings new LEGO Styles for five Outfits you may already have, including the world-famous adventurer Indiana Jones:

Abyss

Antheia

The Cube Queen

Ember

Indiana Jones

Change current World Settings

You no longer have to make a new world if you want to change your settings. Every setting except your mode (Cozy, Survival, Sandbox, Expert) and Player Elimination can be changed. Just a few heads-up:

This doesn’t apply to the locked settings in Expert mode.

If you turn off Enemies (including Storm-Wild Enemies), the existing ones will remain until you defeat them or leave the area.

If you turn off Friendly Creatures or Villagers, the existing ones will remain until you leave the area.

Major improvements and adjustments