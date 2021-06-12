Legendary Fortnite easter egg survives Season 7 alien invasion - Dexerto

Fortnite is no stranger to laying clever easter eggs around the map for players to find, and this legendary chair has been through it all – but it appears a little bit different after the alien invasion.

Fortnite Season 7 released at the beginning of June, and Epic have once again wowed players worldwide with all the new and innovative features they have added into their battle royale.

Also, it seems they are already gearing up to release new weapons, as some leaks have surfaced on social media.

However, with the alien mothership hovering over the Fortnite island and the aliens well underway in their invasion, there is a certain chair that has somehow survived it all!

Advertisement

Fortnite easter egg survives Season 7 update

If you have been keeping an eye on the Fortnite Reddit since Season 7 released, you may have noticed a certain chair has risen to the top of the page.

The chair in question has been nestled atop a mountain alongside the eastern portion of the Fortnite map, just a bit past Catty Corner and Retail Row. Over the duration of Chapter 2, it has been getting increasingly smaller in size.

The post on Reddit from user PlatinumPika notes that somehow the chair has survived another season. Now, it is smaller than an Ammo box, as last season it was around the size of a backbling.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time this sort of thing has happened, either. Paying homage to Borderlands in previous seasons, there was a chest that closely resembled Claptrap around the map.

Related News

Other easter eggs include the bunkers around the Fortnite map, which we have been wondering what is inside for years now. As well, during Chapter 1, an ongoing sequence of rock sculptures were making their way across the map to be reunited with one another, so it is clear the dev team has remained committed to easter eggs.

Will it get even smaller? We’ll have to wait and see.