Logo
Fortnite

Leaked Fortnite LTM adds respawns and automatically increases loot rarity

Published: 16/Feb/2021 20:46

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Share

If you’ve been wanting a new exciting Fortnite LTM to jump into, it seems like you’re in luck, as a brand-new leak has revealed an interesting new LTM called Comeback which will add in a select number of respawns to the mode, as well as an automatically increasing rarity for your loot.

New limited-time modes in Fortnite are usually a good time. They give players a break from the standard modes while also keeping them within the game, retaining that player base. Now, it seems like another brand new LTM is coming to the game in the near future, if some recent leaks are to be believed.

According to a few reputable Fortnite leakers, a new mode called Comeback will be added at some point in the near future and, although a release date is a bit vague, it sounds pretty unique, especially when you compare it to other modes.

What is Fortnite Comeback LTM?

According to leaker VastBlast on Twitter, the new mode is set to be available in Solos, Duos, Trios, and Squads, meaning it’ll more than likely act like a similar to a regular battle royale mode, rather than a large scale assault like 50v50 Team Rumble or something like that.

Comeback players will have five lives/respawns that they’ll be able to utilize during their time on the island, so if you get taken out, you’ll be able to come right back. In addition, with every single respawn, your loot will increase in rarity. This is presumably done in order to give players an increasing chance of survival, since the higher rarities do more damage.

One final aspect mentioned is that players will be able to earn health by getting kills and opening supply drops. It’s unclear whether or not these will be the ONLY methods to earn kills, but it certainly seems like it.

When will Fortnite Comeback LTM be available?

Unfortunately, we have no idea when the Comeback LTM will be added to the game. While some outlets mentioned that it will arrive with the 15.40 update, it hasn’t appeared yet and we have no official confirmation of its release as of the time of this writing.

While the mode was datamined as a part of the 15.40 update, Air Royale is available right now, while Floor is Lava is coming in the next few days, so it’s possible that it ends up getting delayed past the update, possibly even to Season 6. Of course, this is all pure speculation and could still come very soon.

Fortnite

Fortnite leak hints at WandaVision crossover skins coming soon

Published: 16/Feb/2021 12:50

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite WandaVision
Epic Games / Disney

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

A new leak has suggested that Fortnite could be about to get one of its biggest crossovers yet with a pair of WandaVision skins.

Fortnite is known for its epic crossovers, and Season 5 is no different. So far, we’ve seen the likes of God of War’s Kratos, DC’s The Flash, 80s movie icon Predator, and of course The Mandalorian make appearances on The Island.

Fans are always wondering who will be arriving next, and we may have just gotten a big clue, as many players are convinced that Marvel characters Vision and Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlett Witch) will join the likes of Iron Man and Storm in the game.

WandaVision
Disney+
Wanda Maximoff could be the next major Fortnite crossover.

Is WandaVision coming to Fortnite?

Following the Fortnite v15.40 patch update, two new hunter portals were discovered by leakers; One of them is referred to as Kepler, which will be a male skin, but the other, known as Skirmish, is expected to be a male and female set.

Players are already trying to figure out who they could be, and many believe the male and female duo could be Wanda and Vision from Disney+ series WandaVision. Why? Well, there are a few reasons.

According to leaker ShiinaBR, there are currently three encrypted skin and cosmetics sets with the codenames BikeCatch, ToneTrip, and AcutePanic. One of these will be the male/female pairing, and two in particular sound like they could fit WandaVision.

ToneTrip could be referring to the change in tone that takes place in every episode of WandaVision, as the show recreates sitcoms from different decades. AcutePanic, meanwhile, could be referring to the panic Wanda experiences as people slowly discover her mind-bending reality is fake.

Interestingly, the theme of Fortnite Season 5 is also very similar to WandaVision’s plot.

Wanda is using her powers to keep citizens of a town from escaping her perfect reality, while Agent Jonesy is bringing in the world’s best hunters to stop players escaping from The Island. Sounds like Wanda could definitely help with that…

Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite had a Marvel superhero theme, and Season 5 has featured appearances from Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster, so we’d expect more Marvel skins at some point.

We’ll have to wait and see whether they’ll be Wanda and Vision, but it’s certainly a possibility given previous crossovers and the hints from these recent leaks.

Some Fortnite players believe Vision will be arriving on The Island soon.

Following a lengthy break without any new Marvel Cinematic Universe content, WandaVision burst onto Disney+ this year and proceeded to win over both fans and critics, becoming one of the most-watched shows of the moment.

With the final episode expected to air on March 5, 2021, it would make sense to launch the crossover now as a final boost of publicity for both WandaVision and Fortnite.