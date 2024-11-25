Leaked Fortnite Chapter 6 battle pass art reveals a new Disney character is on the way

Fortnite’s Chapter 6 battle pass leaks have got fans with their eyes glued on the upcoming skins. And no, it’s not just Godzilla. It’s not a Marvel hero or a Star Wars legend either, but a lovable robot straight from a Disney classic.

This leak comes hot on the heels of Disney’s massive $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games. That deal, which secured Disney an equity stake in Fortnite’s creator, set the stage for more Disney characters in the game.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite Chapter 6 promised to bring new themes, skins, and maps to the game, but Epic Games has remained unusually tight-lipped about the new content.

According to well-known Fortnite leaker Shiina, Chapter 6 will feature a collaboration with none other than Baymax from Big Hero 6.

After taking one look at the leaked art, players are convinced they’ve spotted the inflatable healthcare robot in Fortnite’s upcoming battle pass. Shiina confidently tweeted, “FORTNITE CHAPTER 6 BATTLE PASS LEAKED 🔥 – GODZILLA COLLABORATION – BAYMAX COLLABORATION – I CAN 100% CONFIRM THIS LEAK.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Baymax, a character from Disney’s Big Hero 6, is a fan favorite. Originally a healthcare assistant, he transforms into a battle-ready superhero in the movie. His gentle yet heroic personality has won over audiences, and his inclusion in Fortnite is sure to get fans pumped.

Reactions from players have been swift and enthusiastic: “BAYMAX WOAAAAHH… REGULAR BAYMAX VARIANT TOO PLSSSSS” and “GODZILLA IS A HUGE W LESGOOO.”

Then there’s the mystery of Hope, a character who some fans believe could be connected to the blue-haired figure in the leaked artwork. “Is that hope or a new blue-haired character?” one fan speculated, hinting that the character on the cover could be a variant of Hope, possibly a new skin.

Article continues after ad

With Remix 2 wrapping up on November 30, Fortnite is gearing up for an exciting Finale event. Expect new tracks, a possible showdown, and maybe even more surprises. As for Baymax? It looks like Fortnite fans will have a whole new reason to heal up and suit up soon.