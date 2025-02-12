Leaked Fortnite Battle Pass skin for next season “can’t sound more lame” according to fans

A day after Epic Games boss Mark Rein revealed the teaser word “Pickled” for the next season, Fortnite leakers uncovered more details about Chapter 6 Season 2’s connection with pickles and its alleged “Heist” theme.

This is in the form of the first Battle Pass skin found for the upcoming season, which was stated to be a “Robber Pickle.”

According to ShiinaBR, the alleged Outfit will be a “Giant Pickle wearing a balaclava” that “wears a golden chain.” They also claimed that there will be an exclusive “‘Dill with it'” Emote that allows players to toggle sunglasses on and off.

Article continues after ad

The image above shows the initial leaked Pickle skin first discovered in January, rumored to be a new Peely variation called Pickle Peely. However, it’s still unclear whether this was for the intended Robber Pickle skin or a separate Outfit entirely.

Fortnite players are divided over Robber Pickle skin

Following the skin leak, players have had mixed reactions. “We dill with it,” one joked, as various others expressed their excitement.

Article continues after ad

“Yes I’m here for it this will be my new meme skin!” a fan said, “At first I hated the idea of a pickle skin but now I want it lmao,” came another.

Article continues after ad

However, there were a lot of fans who weren’t as keen on Robber Pickle’s potential arrival. “…this is gonna be a long season,” one responded.

“This can’t sound more lame,” a player replied, “We don’t want it” another added, as more echoed similar sentiments, “This skin may be the most disliked thus far. For once I see most people ganging up on it.”

A further response rallied for the Outfit to instead be part of a second collaboration with Rick and Morty, “Instead of making it the tenth billion Peely clone what if they put that on the recycling and put Pickle Rick in.”

Article continues after ad

This rumored skin and everything about the new season has been purely speculative, apart from Epic sharing nothing except the word “Pickled,” and accidentally revealing the scheduled release dates for all major content updates coming in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.