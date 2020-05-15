LazarBeam hilariously wins Fortnite match without ever moving

Australian Fortnite YouTuber Lannan ‘LazarBeam’ Eacott showed that it’s actually possible to win a match without ever moving, at all.

After a few attempts, LazarBeam developed his do-nothing strategy of sitting on flagpoles and hoping he doesn’t get spotted by opposing players.

While his first try was going decently well, he got unlucky with the zones, and found himself in a situation where the storm would eliminate him.

Advertisement

In his second attempt, the YouTuber fell victim to a helicopter, causing him to place at a less-than-stellar 73.

Read More: Fortnite coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X on new engine

Eventually, the entertainer came up with a big-brain plan to ensure he’d win without moving - but it would take a bit of luck to make work.

Advertisement

(Timestamp 6:00 for mobile users)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c77orB87aVw

“The problem is, you have to get a perfect circle in this, it takes hours,” he stated, not referencing the American rock band of the same name. “Even if I get a perfect circle, people die too slowly. There’s too many alive.”

As part of LazarBeam’s epiphany, he realized that he could use his friend ‘mrfreshasian’ to do all the heavy lifting for him.

Advertisement

“My friend Fresh is one of the best players in the world,” he said. “I’ll stream snipe him without him knowing and he’s going to kill the entire lobby so quick that it’s going to be just me and him left, and then I’m going to run into his room and unplug his PC.”

And with that, the Australian basically became Tom Cruise - because he was embarking on a near-impossible mission.

His final attempt went pretty smoothly at first, with the entertainer hiding in a tree while his friend went ahead to kill the entire lobby.

Advertisement

After lucking out on zones and making it to the top 10, Fresh continued to rack up kills keeping the dream alive, much to the delight of LazarBeam who cheered “like a parent at a soccer game.”

Once Fresh managed to kill the third remaining player, it was the YouTuber’s time to strike as he ran into his friend’s room and executed the last step of his master plan by taking control of his PC and exiting Fortnite earning the victory royale.

“Holy sh*t!” he cried in glee at the outcome. “I sat all game and I got the victory royale.”

So, while Eacott proved it was possible to win at Fortnite without moving, it’s not something that’s super feasible for those at home - unless you happen to live with a God-tier gamer and get insanely lucky.