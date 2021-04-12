LazarBeam claims Fortnite has been "ruined" by Season 6's new Makeshift weapons - Dexerto

Lannan ‘LazarBeam’ Eacott has become increasingly frustrated with the new makeshift weapons introduced in Fortnite Season 6, and he even claimed they have “ruined” the battle royale in Chapter 2.

Epic Games turned the Fortnite world upside-down in Season 6 with the introduction of a Primal theme. However, the biggest change was the addition of a new crafting system, which allows players to create and upgrade weapons.

The way it works is simple. Players need to find Makeshift Weapons, which are the new basic form. Then, they need to find either Animal Bones or Mechanical Parts and upgrade them into a Primal or Mechanical Weapon.

But not everyone is a fan.

That includes Aussie content creator LazarBeam, who vented about it both on his latest YouTube stream, and continued his rant on social media after he reached boiling point during another frustrating session with trio teammates Fresh and McCreamy.

“F**king amazing game. We just spent f**king 15 minutes harvesting cars just to get f**king sh*t on,” he said.

“I can’t wait to load up another game, acquire makeshift weaponry, and then harvest cars to get the decent guns and then sh*t on again.

“What a rewarding feeling!”

His rage subsided quickly. However, it seems like his opinion on makeshift weapons still stands; the Aussie star followed his initial comments up with a tweet, claiming they “ruin” the game.

“Makeshift weapons ruined Fortnite,” he wrote.

makeshift weapons ruined fortnite — LAZAR🚀 (@Lazarbeam) April 12, 2021

Of course, not everyone agrees with him. Some players responded to his tweet, insisting that makeshift weapons are “genuinely fun.”

However, many others, including Jack ‘CouRageJD’ Dunlop, admitted they also weren’t a fan: “I’m not a fan. It stinks. I get what they’re trying to do,” he said.

“Unfortunately, Fortnite was already lacking action for me. Now, they added crafting, more farming, and talking to NPCs to get good guns. I feel like a CRAZY Fortnite game now is 10 kills.”

I’m not a fan. It stinks. I get what they’re trying to do. Unfortunately, Fortnite was already lacking action for me. Now, they added crafting, more farming, and talking to NPCs to get good guns. I feel like a CRAZY Fortnite game now is 10 kills. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 12, 2021

The new crafting system was always going to be polarizing. It’s a drastic change that adds a whole new element to the game, and not everyone wanted that heading into the new season.

There is no doubt it was an innovative way to keep the game fresh.

However, if the dissatisfaction among veteran players like LazarBeam and CouRageJD keeps growing, we might see a re-work sooner than expected.