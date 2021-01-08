 Lachlan shows off "revolutionary" Fortnite stream features - Dexerto
Lachlan shows off “revolutionary” Fortnite stream features

Published: 8/Jan/2021 5:28

by Brad Norton
Fortnite gameplay with Lachlan
Epic Games

Lachlan

Australian Fortnite star Lachlan Power has unveiled a “revolutionary” facecam feature that reflects his status in-game, adding a “never before seen” layer of immersion to his content.

Closing in on 15 million YouTube subscribers, Lachlan has just about seen and done it all when it comes to Fortnite. The popular content creator has his own Icon Series skin in-game, not to mention his own esports organization as well.

Not resting on his laurels, however, Lachlan has now unveiled the next step in facecam innovation. Anytime the veteran player is in a game of Fortnite moving forward, his stream overlay will be reacting in the moment to everything that’s happening.

We’ve seen production values skyrocket over the years in the streaming space. Though this new functionality could just be the “future” when it comes to Fortnite content, according to Lachlan.

The main goal of this new technology was to “directly reflect [Lachlan’s] in-game health.” Whether he’s at full HP or critically injured, his stream overlay will now display that information. 

Rather than a static background, the new feature is fully animated and always reacting in real-time. Lachlan will have a bright green background when fully healed. Meanwhile, a flashing blue overlay will appear when he’s at max HP and shields.

Conversely, the feature also has some unique looks for the opposite side of the coin. When in danger, fans will truly know the state of Lachlan’s run. If he’s moments away from death, his background will turn black with a red flash.

Instead of keeping an eye on Fortnite’s health bars, players can simply watch Lachlan and automatically know how he’s tracking. It’s a new sense of “immersion never before seen in Fortnite,” he explained.

This was custom-built from the ground up just for Lachlan. Though it’s likely to inspire tons of content creators to follow suit. Fortnite streamers could all hop on the trend to give their communities the best viewing experience possible.

Lachlan still has a ways to go to catch up to the likes of Dr Disrespect when it comes to production value. Though it’s clear this unique functionality puts him well ahead of the pack in the Fortnite scene.

Entertainment

Ninja teases work in leading role on an upcoming TV show

Published: 8/Jan/2021 2:27 Updated: 8/Jan/2021 4:51

by Brad Norton
Ninja streaming
Red Bull

Ninja

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has started work on a mysterious TV show, teasing fans on details surrounding his role as one of the leading characters.

Ninja’s rise to mainstream stardom isn’t slowing down anytime soon as the internet celebrity has teased his involvement in a brand new TV show. Details are scarce and there’s no telling when this show might be revealed, but the streamer did provide some key information in his announcement.

The specific work appears to be for an animated series as Ninja’s involvement has been purely voiceover work for the time being. “recorded my first voice over for a main role in a TV show today,” he said on January 7.

“Although I can’t share more yet, voice acting is so fun. A huge passion of mine that I’m starting to get to live out.”

It’s only been a matter of months since Ninja made one of the biggest moves of his career. Brad Pitt and Chris Evans are just a few of the names Ninja is now brushing shoulders with at Hollywood’s biggest talent agency, the Creative Artists Agency.

This major deal appears to be paying dividends in big ways already. A leading role in an animated series isn’t something you see from popular content creators every day.

Leading this charge is exactly what Ninja set his sights on months back. Focusing on “literally anything and everything Hollywood” is what he outlined to Hollywood Reporter in July 2020

That means everything from an appearance on the Masked Singer to work on various cartoons as well.

Ninja on Masked Singer
Fox
Ninja’s first big televised appearance came on hit Fox show The Masked Singer.

It’s only a matter of time until we find out exactly what this show looks like. Could Ninja be the actual character in the animated series? Or is he purely providing his voice for someone else’s creation? We’ll just have to wait and see.

This isn’t the only major Hollywood production Ninja is involved with at this point in his career. Upcoming Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy is set to feature a number of major content creators, with Ninja chief among them.