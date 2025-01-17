Kong arrives in Fortnite Godzilla event but there’s a catch

Godzilla isn’t the only Kaiju to appear in the Fortnite Titan Takedown event, as Kong has also been spotted. However, it does come with a major catch.

On January 17, Godzilla finally made his way to the Fortnite map as part of the Titan Takedown event. In certain matches, a portal will spawn somewhere on the island and the first player to jump through will transform into the King of Monsters, before laying waste to the lobby with powerful abilities.

Leading into the event, there was also speculation that Kong would join the fight, resulting in an epic showdown between the two titans. The release of a Kong skin only added fuel to the fire.

After the event went live, it became clear that the rumors were only half true. Kong is part of the event and can be spotted on the map, but he doesn’t square off against his timeless foe.

Godzilla vs Kong fight left in the dust

Instead, Kong appears briefly at the start of a match when all players are still on the Battle Bus. He jumps out of a rift and summons Monarch Supply Drops to help in the fight against Godzilla, before vanishing back into the rift.

So, there is no way to interact with him after he spawns, you can only watch his brief cameo. Later in the match, when a portal appears and a player transforms into Godzilla, Kong is nowhere to be found.

While this may come as a disappointment to fans who were hoping to see Godzilla vs Kong showdown in Fortnite, there is some good news. If you see the giant ape at the start of the match, it guarantees that Godzilla will also spawn later on.

Leakers have found that there is a roughly 20% chance of Godzilla popping up and a 25% chance of seeing Kong. But while Godzilla can show up alone, seeing Kong confirms that a boss fight will take place, giving you time to prepare.

Given that Kong already has a strong presence in Fortnite, both as a skin and part of this event, it’s possible that he will also appear as a boss later in the season. It would certainly make sense, as it’s a collaboration that fans would love to see.

However, nothing has been confirmed just yet, so we’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, be sure to check out how you can play as Godzilla in Fortnite.