Where to find Kit’s Cantina in Fortnite: new Star Wars POI location guide - Dexerto

Fortnite has added an exciting new POI called Kit’s Cantina in the v15.30 update, and it’s based on a popular Star Wars location. Here’s where to find it on the map.

Season 5 of Epic Games’ popular battle royale Fortnite arrived in December 2020 with a ‘bounty hunter’ theme, and it’s been spearheaded by one of the biggest pop culture icons of the moment: The Mandalorian.

He first appeared in the hit Disney+ Star Wars spin-off of the same name, and has since made his way to The Island as both a Boss fight and an unlockable skin, complete with mythic weapons and multiple cosmetics to unlock.

Mandalorian fans will be glad to hear there’s more themed content to come, as the v15.30 update has added not only a Mando’s Bounty LTM, but also an entirely new point of interest on the map that’s been inspired by a popular Star Wars location.

Kit’s Cantina location in Fortnite Season 5

The new Mandalorian-themed POI is called Kit’s Cantina. It appeared as a surprise addition to The Island in the Fortnite v15.30 update, and is based on the iconic Mos Eisley Cantina from the Star Wars movies.

Kit’s Cantina is located in the sand-covered area at the center of The Island. It’s not a named location on the map, but you can find it on a cliff edge northwest of Hunter’s Haven and northeast of Weeping Woods.

We’ve marked its exact location on the Fortnite Season 5 map below:

As well as a ton of Mandalorian iconography that will keep Star Wars fans happy, the POI also comes loaded with multiple chests to loot, and you’ll find The Mandalorian boss himself walking around nearby.

“Need a break from the hunt? Stop by Kit’s new cantina on The Island, located in the desert. Your name is already legendary there,” reads the official POI description from Epic Games.

There’s also a hidden instrument that has a ‘play’ command, although it doesn’t do anything right now. It’s likely that this will be part of a weekly challenge in the coming weeks, before Season 5 ends on March 15.

If you’re visiting Kit’s Cantina over the coming days, you’ll be faced with not only The Mandalorian boss battle, but also plenty of other players who are eager to see the new POI, so come prepared for a fight.