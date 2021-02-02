 Where to find Kit’s Cantina in Fortnite: new Star Wars POI location guide - Dexerto
Where to find Kit’s Cantina in Fortnite: new Star Wars POI location guide

Published: 2/Feb/2021 13:22

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Kit's Cantina POI
Epic Games

Fortnite has added an exciting new POI called Kit’s Cantina in the v15.30 update, and it’s based on a popular Star Wars location. Here’s where to find it on the map.

Season 5 of Epic Games’ popular battle royale Fortnite arrived in December 2020 with a ‘bounty hunter’ theme, and it’s been spearheaded by one of the biggest pop culture icons of the moment: The Mandalorian.

He first appeared in the hit Disney+ Star Wars spin-off of the same name, and has since made his way to The Island as both a Boss fight and an unlockable skin, complete with mythic weapons and multiple cosmetics to unlock.

Mandalorian fans will be glad to hear there’s more themed content to come, as the v15.30 update has added not only a Mando’s Bounty LTM, but also an entirely new point of interest on the map that’s been inspired by a popular Star Wars location.

Fortnite Kits Cantina location
Epic Games
A new Fortnite POI is based on the Mos Eisley Cantina from Star Wars.

Kit’s Cantina location in Fortnite Season 5

The new Mandalorian-themed POI is called Kit’s Cantina. It appeared as a surprise addition to The Island in the Fortnite v15.30 update, and is based on the iconic Mos Eisley Cantina from the Star Wars movies.

Kit’s Cantina is located in the sand-covered area at the center of The Island. It’s not a named location on the map, but you can find it on a cliff edge northwest of Hunter’s Haven and northeast of Weeping Woods.

We’ve marked its exact location on the Fortnite Season 5 map below:

Fortnite Kit's Cantina Location
Epic Games
Kit’s Cantina on the Fortnite Season 5 map.

As well as a ton of Mandalorian iconography that will keep Star Wars fans happy, the POI also comes loaded with multiple chests to loot, and you’ll find The Mandalorian boss himself walking around nearby.

“Need a break from the hunt? Stop by Kit’s new cantina on The Island, located in the desert. Your name is already legendary there,” reads the official POI description from Epic Games.

Fortnite Kit's Cantina Interior
Epic Games
The interior of Kit’s Cantina in Fortnite.

There’s also a hidden instrument that has a ‘play’ command, although it doesn’t do anything right now. It’s likely that this will be part of a weekly challenge in the coming weeks, before Season 5 ends on March 15.

If you’re visiting Kit’s Cantina over the coming days, you’ll be faced with not only The Mandalorian boss battle, but also plenty of other players who are eager to see the new POI, so come prepared for a fight.

How to get The Mando’s Bounty Beskar Umbrella glider in Fortnite

Published: 2/Feb/2021 15:12

by Connor Bennett
Mando Bounty umbrella from Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

There’s a brand new Mandalorian-themed Beskar Umbrella that can be claimed through the Mando’s Bounty LTM in Fortnite. Here’s what you need to know.

Over the different Fortnite seasons, the crossovers between the battle royale and pop culture have come thick and fast. Yet, Chapter 2, Season 5 has been filled with more than ever.

It’s got Halo, God of War, Predator, Terminator, and even The Walking Dead in it, but the one at the very start was the Mandalorian.

With the v15.30 update patch rolling out, more Star Wars content has come to Fortnite with a new Catina location, and there’s also the Mando’s Bounty LTM.

The Mando and Peely in Fortnite
Epic Games
The Mando’s Bounty LTM will task you with fighting Mando.

The limited-time mode is somewhat similar to the John Wick LTM that we saw back in Fortnite Chapter 1. You eliminate players in order to pick up credits, and work towards a total amount to win.

However, the twist comes through having the Mando chase down the top player in the game towards the end.

If you can stave off his, and other enemy attacks, and win the game, you’ll get your hands on the Beskar Umbrella. It might sound simple enough, but it won’t be. Everyone will want the umbrella to complete their Mando set of cosmetics.

How to unlock the Mando’s Bounty Beskar Umbrella

  1. Hop into a game of Mando’s Bounty
  2. Eliminate other players
  3. Win the Mando’s Bounty game
  4. The Umbrella will be in your item locker!

With this being a limited-time mode, you’re not going to have all that long to get your hands on the reward.

Epic Games have revealed that it will be available until Tuesday, February 9 at 9 AM ET. After that, the reward is gone for good. So, make sure you hop into a few matches between now and then, and see if you can get your hands on the all-new Mandalorian cosmetic.