Kevin Feige claims Fantastic Four movie was inspired by Fortnite events

Kevin Feige claims the appearance of Galactus in the new Fantastic Four movie was inspired by his role in Fortnite’s story.

As the D23 event comes to a close, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had a huge crossover reveal for fans.

It turns out the studio head wants The Fantastic Four: First Steps to incorporate Galactus’ depiction in Fortnite into the movie because it portrayed the character so well.

Marvel expert Brandon Davis revealed Feige “sent the Fortnite where Galactus destroyed the island to the team working on Fantastic Four: First Steps because he thought it was so well done.”

Galactus, as a character, was the major antagonist of Fortnite: Battle Royale with his actions leading up to The Devourer of Worlds Live event.

This was the end event of Season 2: Chapter 4 which featured Galactus, Tony Stark, Stark, Wolverine, Thor, and others.

Although Galactus is no longer in the game, his actions had both a positive and negative effect on the story going forward from Chapter 2: Season 5 to Chapter 2: Season 8, as well as in Chapter 3: Season 2 during the Zero War.

Because of the planet eater’s monstrous and everlasting presence within Fortnite, it seems like Feige wants to replicate that within the new Fantastic Four movie. Sources claim the studio president wants “producers to capture the vibe” of the notorious villain.

Galactus has previously been featured in a live-action movie. The giant was the main villain in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

However, Silver Surfer’s Galactus was shown as a smoke monster instead of a giant man-like figure in purple armor.

This version of the Fantastic Four villain was not received well, so it makes sense why Feige would want his interpretation to lean more towards a more comic book-accurate portrayal.

