Kai Cenat, Sketch, Druski & more appear in Fortnite’s new mode trailer

Fortnite’s new Reload game mode trailer has just dropped, featuring a squad consisting of Kai Cenat, Sketch, Druski, and more.

Fortnite is bringing back some of the classic POIs for both new and veteran players to jump in via an all-new Reload game mode.

A teaser showcasing what players can expect from this new mode was shown earlier, but in a surprising turn of events, streamers Kai Cenat, Duke, Agent00, Davis, Chris, and Sketch made an appearance in a new trailer shared by the official Fortnite account on YouTube.

It starts with Sketch greeting Kai Cenat with, “Yo! What’s up, brother?” before the rest of the group joins and assembles in a Fortnite-style squad.

The trailer description revealed that players can check out “legendary content creators as they squad up and queue for Fortnite’s newest game mode,” which will be available on June 22, 2024, after 2 pm ET.

Aside from that, the description also promises “exclusive footage and gameplay from this new mode” for players. So far, it’s been revealed that the Fortnite Reload mode will be scratching the nostalgia itch as Tilted Towers, Pleasant Park, Retail Row, and other iconic OG POIs make a return.

As for how the mode works, according to leaks, the Fortnite Reload mode will have a different reboot mechanic than the current Battle Royale.

Instead of collecting Reboot Cards and visiting a Reboot Van to revive their teammates, players can respawn as long as one person is alive in the team. With that in mind, you’ll have to make sure to wipe up an entire team before your enemies have time to respawn or survive long enough for your teammates to come back.

This isn’t the first time Fortnite is bringing back the OG experience. Before Chapter 5 started last year, there was a brief Fortnite OG season featuring the Season 1 map, mechanics, and even a Battle Pass with remixed classic skins.