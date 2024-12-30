Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed finally win Fortnite Ranked match after 200 losses

It took over two days, but streamers Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed finally came out on top in a Fortnite Ranked match.

On December 27, Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed joined forces for a streaming marathon centered on Fortnite. Instead of playing regular matches, the pair challenged themselves to take on the extremely competitive Ranked mode in Duos.

The two further upped the ante by promising the stream would continue until they won at least one Ranked game.

Unfortunately, cheaters complicated their efforts, such that even though the duo secured a Fortnite OG win on December 28, they vowed to keep going after learning a stream sniper helped them. Another 24-plus hours would pass before Kai and Speed managed to walk away with a legitimate crown.

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed win Fortnite match after 57 hours

After midnight on Monday, December 30, Kai Cenat and Speed finally won a legitimate Ranked match in Duos.

Notably, the pair’s long-awaited Victory Royale came after more than 57 hours of live streaming and 206 total match losses.

IShowSpeed got the killing blow on their final opponent in the game, which seemed to surprise both him and Kai as they erupted in cheers after the victory.

Screaming ensued as the Fortnite Victory Royale logo flashed across the screen, and it did not take long for Kai Cenat and Speed to join each other in a hug to celebrate live on camera.

This successful stream marathon caps off a solid year for both content creators. Speed, in particular, toured the world and met with excited fans, which he plans to do again in 2025.

Meanwhile, Kai Cenat hosted multiple stream marathons throughout the year, one of the most popular revolving around Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Plus, both content creators were featured in a Fortnite Reload trailer earlier in 2024, which included other streamers such as Agent00, Davis, and Sketch.