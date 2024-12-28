Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed are so popular it’s impossible for them to play Fortnite

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed set out to play Fortnite until they got a win in OG, but they’re so immensely popular that it’s impossible for them to play an unaltered match.

Whether stream snipers are helping them or hurting them, they’re omnipresent in this marathon.

They decided that their first Fortnite win didn’t count due to stream snipers helping them win the match, causing them to play for another W despite their stream marathon already lasting almost an entire day. At this point, their Fortnite marathon may never end.

No matter what they do, thousands of players are doing their best to target these two and ruin their marathon.

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed targeted by Fortnite stream snipers

Considering Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed are pulling over 200k combined viewers for their Fortnite marathon, it should come as no surprise that there are people trying to snipe their stream. But the sheer quantity of players trying to target them is overwhelming.

They left their queue on stream for one match and showed their drop location to see what would happen, only to be greeted by an entire lobby of players who purposely targeted them.

The match was over as soon as it began, with both players having no chance of making out alive with an entire lobby descending on them.

Getting stream sniped is one thing, something that’s pretty common for big streamers. But these two are getting targeted to the point where its made the game genuinely unplayable.

So many people are watching them and randomly guessing which lobby they’ll end up in that it’s impossible for them to get a match without at least someone trying to track them down.

It’s the epitome of suffering from success for these two considering they’re some of the biggest streamers in the world. At this point, it’s impossible for them to stream a normal game of Fortnite.