Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed reveal Fortnite stream marathon but it’s not as easy as you think

IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat have announced they are teaming up for another marathon stream, this time involving them playing Fortnite together until they are victorious.

The two leading streamers, who won Streamer Awards a few weeks prior, previously took part in a similar marathon stream for Chained Together in June, then another in August for the hardcore version of Minecraft, that lasted until they finally completed each game.

This time they will be squading up and battling it out together in Fortnite, but it’s a lot harder than expected.

Kai Cenat x IShowSpeed Fortnite stream details

The ‘Kai and Speed Fortnite: Playing Until We Win’ stream will kick off on December 27 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM GMT. It will be co-streamed by both streamers, in which Kai will broadcast his session on his Twitch channel, and IShowSpeed will stream on his YouTube account.

As announced via their Twitter/X accounts, the co-stream marathon will end once Kai and Speed secure a Victory Royale by being the last ones standing in a Ranked Duos match.

Despite them not confirming if it was for Fortnite OG or the main Battle Royale modes for Chapter 6 Season 1, the promo image used depicts OG and therefore this is the expected version.

Earning a Victory Royale in Duos for the main Battle Royale modes isn’t as challenging these days, as many lobbies include bots and Epic uses SBMM to balance matchmaking lobbies. However, Fortnite’s Ranked mode, which features no bots, offers a significantly more competitive experience.

This makes Kai and IShowSpeed’s path to victory during the stream much harder. Even though they will start as the lowest ranks and theoretically paired with similar-skilled players, it should still take them several hours to complete.

In their previous Chained Together stream, the streamers were physically chained together, mirroring their in-game characters. They struggled, falling repeatedly and raging at each other, eventually completing the challenge after 12 hours.

Meanwhile, in their later hardcore Minecraft marathon, which followed a similar fashion, it took 105 hours to defeat the Ender Dragon.

Fans can expect the usual chaos and antics from Kai and IShowSpeed when their Fortnite stream kicks off on December 27, as they embark on their quest to secure victory in a single Ranked Battle Royale match.