Juice WRLD’s manager hints at Fortnite collab coming soon

The manager of the late rapper Juice WRLD has hinted at a collaboration between the artist and Fortnite in the near future.

Fortnite has had a wide variety of collaborations with artists in the past, and it is looking like it will be adding Juice WRLD to that list.

Peter Jideonwo, Juice WRLD’s manager, spoke about the possibility in a recent livestream on Instagram.

While he gave no more information other than it was “coming soon,” it does appear that something could be in the works.

Juice WRLD is coming to Fortnite, according to manager

In the stream, Jideonwo made the following comment: “Juice WRLD and Fortnite, definitely. Coming soon.”

The news comes just as Fortnite has released its Fortnite Festival mode, which allows players to take the stage solo or with a group to play songs from their favorite artists.

It makes sense for this collaboration to come now, with the music-focused mode being a big deal in the game.

Many players are speculating that the collaboration will be a part of the game’s upcoming Festival Pass, which serves as this mode’s version of a Battle Pass.

Many fans are asking for a skin of the artist as well, but there was no mention of that in the stream itself.