John Cena looking for more ways to get involved in Fortnite after successful skin launch

Zackerie Fairfax . Last updated: Jul 31, 2022

The WWE superstar and world-renowned celebrity John Cena is looking for more ways to get involved in Fortnite after the overwhelmingly positive reception of his skin.

Fortnite recently brought the world of WWE professional wrestling into the infamous battle royale by giving John Cena his very own skin. The leader of the Fruit Loop Troop came with two styles, a pickaxe, and his iconic U Can’t C Me emote.

To say the cosmetic set was well received would be an understatement. The internet practically exploded with positivity as players gushed over the superstar’s in-game costume.

And while John Cena is just the latest in a line of celebrities to make it into Fortnite as a skin, he doesn’t plan on stopping there. We might just see him take up a role alongside his longtime wrestling rival Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as a leading character in Fortnite’s storyline.

John Cena wants more from Fortnite

A few days after the skin’s release on July 28, John Cena took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the positivity surrounding his skin.

“Overwhelmed with the response from the Fortnite community,” he wrote. “and so grateful to now have “skin” in the game. Already looking for more ways to be involved! Thank you!”

Fortnite has seen many copyrighted characters get involved in the game’s storyline. From an entirely Marvel-themed season to ‘The Rock’ becoming one of the main characters making appearances in several seasons.

This year, John Cena has dived into pop culture exploring video games, television, Twitter, and NFTs. This is the superstar’s attempt to “learn about the world” and it was only a matter of time before he – or one of his many characters – made it into Fortnite.

It would be interesting to see how John Cena would fit into Fortnite’s story. Could he resume his role as Dwayne Johnson’s rival playing the big bad Geno, or would his anti-hero character Peacemaker be the star of a season.

Only time will tell if Cena has enough Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect to make it big in Fortnite, but his massive debut should speak for itself.