Is Fortnite down? Online server status, maintenance and downtime monitoring

If you’ve been playing Fortnite for long enough, you’ll know that the massively popular game requires regular updates, patches and downtime in order to keep it running smoothly on PC, PS4, Xbox One and all other platforms. In this post, you can monitor the server status 24 hours a day.

The free-to-play battle royale version of Fortnite is enjoyed by millions of players around the world every day and, as mentioned, updated on a regular basis. Every week the developers release at least one major patch or content update.

Advertisement

While scheduled maintenance and downtime like this is usually known about well in advance, unscheduled downtime, server crashes, urgent hotfixes and more can cause some, or all, aspects of the Epic Games title to stop working unexpectedly.

Luckily for us, and you, we are able to monitor all aspects of the game via the developer’s status page and plugin, which provides live information on all Fortnite services and tracks any reported or past issues.

Advertisement

Fortnite down

Fortnite has experienced a widespread outage on July 28, 2020. Epic has confirmed they are looking into the issue.

We are currently investigating matchmaking and party issues.



We will keep you posted when the issues are resolved. pic.twitter.com/0Vj5pbQLDt — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 28, 2020

Read More: Fortnite Air Strike first footage will stun World Cup players

If you’re having any issues playing Fortnite Battle Royale today, you check below and see if there are any reported or ongoing incidents:

Fortnite Server Status

Advertisement

As you’ve probably deduced already, if the service is labeled as ‘Operational’ in green text, it should mean that there are no issues that can be affecting your experience in-game. If you’re still having problems, they are likely being caused by something on your end rather than Fortnite’s.

When an issue is flagged, or downtime begins, it will be noted and highlighted. You can click on the plus symbol next to ‘Fortnite’ if you want more information about any specific service like parties, voice chat, stats and more.

Be sure to follow @Dexerto on Twitter for all the latest Fortnite news and rumors, or have a browse of all the recent Fortnite stories on our site.

Advertisement

With Season 10 right around the corner, downtime could be a more frequent issue as major changes have been made, and continue to be made, throughout the season.

Article last updated on July 28, 2020 at 06:00 AM (EST).