Insane Fortnite bug is randomly shooting players deep into the storm

A new Fortnite bug in Season 4 is randomly shooting players deep into the storm, leaving them for dead. However, one leading theory might have cracked the reason why ⁠— a funny interaction with Groot’s Bramble Shield.

Fortnite Season 4 has introduced a number of Marvel hero themed abilities into the game. It’s a nice tie-in with all the new cosmetics players have been rocking across the map.

However, these mythic themed abilities are overpowered at the best of times. Silver Surfer’s board can be used to get out of enclosed spaces, like box fights. Pro players have already found an exploit to get rid of the item cooldowns completely.

Now, a new bug has arrived, randomly shooting players deep into the storm. While the cause of it is unknown, most seem to believe it's tied in some way to the Marvel abilities.

Multiple Reddit users have uploaded clips of themselves being thrown deep into the storm after being in a duel with someone. Often, the two players jump on top of each other, and one of them gets sent off miles away.

Obviously, in the late game, this means getting stranded in the storm with no hope of recovery. No amount of meds or mats could get you back to the circle in time.

Most players seem to believe the bug has something to do with Groot’s Bramble Shield. When a player activates the ball, they knock back all enemies they hit with it. If that player is directly above or below the player, they can sometimes glitch out and be thrown way off course.

“My guess is that when it’s activated while a player is in the radius of the ball, the game assumes that they have been hit so hard with the ball that they are inside it. As a result, the knock back is multiplied, and sends them flying,” one player hypothesized on Reddit.

It seemingly could hold true. Other players have managed to replicate the bug with the Groot ball, meaning it could be used as more of an exploit in the future.

Yet again, this is another bug with the mythic items Epic will have to iron out. With the other items posing major issues for competitive integrity, it might just be a matter of when, not if, they disable them as FNCS and other major tournaments approach.