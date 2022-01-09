Iconic ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ meme gets new Fortnite emote

Fortnite players have plenty of emotes at their disposal to flex on others, but Daler Mehndi’s iconic “Tunak Tunak Tun” is one of the best to arrive in the game yet.

Epic Games have introduced players around the world to a wealth of celebratory pop-culture addons in Fortnite.

Whether they’re part of a movie tie-in, a TV show, or resurrected from legendary music videos, there is a glorious amount of emotes to purchase if you’re quick enough.

Finally, after years of waiting, the iconic “Tunak Tunak Tun” dance, made popular by Indian artist Daler Mehndi is finally joining the party.

Daler Mehndi’s song is brilliantly honored by Fortnite

“Tunak Tunak Tun” was first released in 1998, becoming a sensational hit for the Bhangra/Indi-Pop genre thanks Mehndi’s memorable music video. The music video, produced for a whopping $610,000, has become a famous meme on the internet in the multiple decades since its debut.

Now, Mehndi’s worldwide single has cemented in the Fortnite hall of fame, as players will soon be to purchase the “Tunak Tunak Tun” emote for a limited time.

Surprisingly, the demand for Mehndi’s song to be put in Fortnite has been happening for quite some time.

Some fans pointed to Reddit posts from 2019 as some of the first calls to see the emote in-game.

The leak was initially discovered by reputable Fortnite leaker @ralisdumb before exploding all over social media. Though, the emote doesn’t currently have a concrete release date.

However, as the files are ready to be deployed within the game, it is likely we will the “Tunak Tunak Tun” emote in-game before long.

Fortnite’s latest batch of content has been incredibly diverse since the latest season kicked off. With everything from Spider-Man: No Way Home to Cobra Kai, and everything else in between, there is no stopping Epic Games on their glorious path to bring famous characters together in-game.