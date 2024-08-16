GamingFortnite

How to get Hyper SMG in Fortnite

cover art for the Hyper SMG in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

The Hyper SMG is back in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 for the first time since getting vaulted in Season 1 and if you’re wondering how to find this weapon on the island, we have you covered.

The release of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has brought back several weapons to the game and one of the most beloved of those is the Hyper SMG. This weapon was first released in Chapter 5 Season 1 but unfortunately was vaulted in the very next season.

The weapon uses light bullets and makes up for its high fire rate for what it lacks in first-shot accuracy. These features make the SMG an ideal choice for mid to close-range combats.

Where to find the Hyper SMG in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

The Hyper SMG in Fortnite can be found as floor loot, in loot chests, supply drones, weapon cases, and supply drops in your Battle Royale matches.

Fortnite Hyper SMG GameplayEpic Games / Screenshot captured by Dexerto
The Hyper SMG is back in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

The weapon is available across five rarities in Chapter 5 Season 4, including Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. Needless to say, every variant of the gun features different stats with the Legendary version being the most powerful of them all.

Here are the stats for each rarity variant of the Hyper SMG:

Hyper SMG RarityDPSDamageReload speedFire rateMagazine size
Common156132.21230
Uncommon168142.11230
Rare1801521230
Epic192161.91230
Legendary192161.81230

After you find one of these SMGs on the map, you can head over to any nearby bunker and apply Weapon Mods to further increase the efficiency of your firearm. Given that the Hyper SMG is best suited for mid to close-range combats, you can choose from various mods based on your preferred playstyle.

So there you have it, that’s all you need to know about the Hyper SMG in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4. If you’re looking for more guides for this season, make sure to check out our map changes guide and all vaulted and unvaulted weapons.

