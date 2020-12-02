 Huge Fortnite leak reveals potential BRUTE Mech return - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Huge Fortnite leak reveals potential BRUTE Mech return

Published: 2/Dec/2020 10:43

by Alex Garton
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

A Fortnite leaker has found what appears to be a half-constructed BRUTE mech suit following the Season 5 update, and some fans are concerned they could be set to make a return.

Fortnite’s Season 5 update is live and fans are getting stuck into the new content. As with any new season, numerous leakers attempt to find any clues on upcoming features by searching through the Fortnite game files.

These dataminers often find clues that hint at future content coming later in the season. Well, a discovery made by a leaker has some fans very concerned that mechs may be set to return to Fortnite.

Epic Games
Mechs made their first appearance in Fortnite’s ‘Season X’.

Leaker finds half-constructed BRUTE mech in Season 5

Leaker FortTory has made an interesting discovery in the Fortnite game files that has a lot of fans very concerned. There appears to be a half-constructed BRUTE suit in the Season 5 Fortnite map.

This is a strange addition for Epic to include, even if the mech cannot currently be controlled by players and is just part of the map. It could suggest that we may potentially see the return of mechs at some point in Season 5.

It’s no secret that the introduction of mechs in Fortnite’s ‘Season X’ was a polarizing update. A lot of fans simply hated the playstyle that the mechs encouraged and opted to leave the game for the season.

Now, this recent discovery has sparked mixed reactions from fans.

It seems unlikely that Epic would just reintroduce an old feature without making any changes.

The mech discovered by FortTory is under construction and could suggest a revamp of the mechs as a whole, as it looks a little different. There’s also a chance that Epic has no plans to reintroduce mechs and the half-constructed machine is just a throw-back to a past season.

Whatever Epic has planned for Season 5, all we can do is wait and see and keep our fingers crossed that the season delivers on the hype.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CS:GO Missions: How to complete and earn points

Published: 17/Nov/2020 18:44

by Calum Patterson
Army National Guard

Share

Sponsored

As part of the Army’s National Guard Community Challenge, CSGO players competing will have the chance to earn extra points by completing various missions. Here’s how missions work, and how to get them done.

Army National Gaurd

Throughout the duration of the CS:GO community nights and tournaments running until December, you can rack up points for each game you win – while having points deducted for a loss.

But, it’s not just winning or losing you need to worry about – that’s where missions come in. Missions offer an extra opportunity to pick up points.

If you’re not already signed up, make sure to head to our info page for everything you need to get started.

CS:GO Community Night Missions

Missions are a way for players to earn additional rewards for winning matches, by not just winning matches for points but also playing, getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills, etc.

Players will enter a mission challenge and compete against themselves to complete a specific task. If you complete that task, i.e. 3 clutches in a game, you will win points that can be spent on the shop here.

Hometown Soldier Campaign

The Army National Guard started the Hometown Soldier Campaign on November 1, with missions that can be activated by any players with a CS:GO game account.

There are currently two missions that everyone can complete until the end of November:

  • Mission 1: Win 10 matches – 500 points
  • Mission 2: Win 60 matches – 20,000 points

At the end of the month, these missions will be replaced by two more on December 1, which will run until the end of December.

This is all in addition to the bi-weekly tournaments, where players will be ranked on their wins/losses. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with points, from a pool of 30,000 – full details here.