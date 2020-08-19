How to win free V-Bucks during the Fortnite Community Battle Bootcamp

The Fortnite Community Battle Bootcamp will give players a chance to compete for free V-Bucks, and here’s everything you need to know before heading into the battle royale.

With Season 3 in the books, Epic Games are giving their community a new kind of challenge to work through. But this time, they're putting bundles of V-Bucks on the line for players to earn for free by completing certain in-game challenges.

Advertisement

Some challenges are as simple as playing Fortnite for an hour or eliminating three people in any game mode, but the twist comes in the leaderboard format that naturally gives bigger rewards for those at the top.

But to start your climb in the Community Battle Bootcamp, you’ll have to follow the process of getting signed up first, and here’s how to do it.

Advertisement

How to sign up for Fortnite Community Battle Bootcamp

Signing up for the Bootcamp is quick and starts at Epic’s own Community Battle page where players will have to complete four steps:

Sign up with your Epic Account by going here Now that Epic can track your progress, complete challenges as they come Compete to get to the Final Challenge Take the top spot to get the Grand Prize

Fortnite Community Battle Bootcamp dates

The competition will run through 1 AM PST / 4 AM EST / 9 AM BST / 10 AM CEST on August 19, 2020 through 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST / 7 PM BST / 8 PM CEST on August 23, 2020.

Read more: Fortnite leaker claims Season 4 to be based on Marvel superhero

Despite the event's fine print indicating that only residents 13 years or older from Germany, Austria, or Switzerland can participate, many users from Canada, the United States, and other regions outside of those parameters have reported that they can sign up all the same.

Advertisement

This could mean that all players can participate in the fun, but when it comes to claiming prizes, it could be restricted to the defined regions.

Fortnite Community Battle Bootcamp V-Bucks prizes

While details of the leaderboard are still scarce, the devs have laid out how the prize breakdown will divide the winnings among competitors.

Players that come in the lowly 10,001 - 20,000th place will earn around 200 V-Bucks, while the number one spot will take a massive haul of 25,000 V-Bucks.

Advertisement

1st – 2,500 V-Bucks

2nd – 2,250 V-Bucks

3rd – 2,000 V-Bucks

4th – 1,750 V-Bucks

5th – 1,500 V-Bucks

6th – 1,250 V-Bucks

7-25th – 1,000 V-Bucks

26-100th – 800 V-Bucks

101-500th – 500 V-Bucks

500-5,000th – 300 V-Bucks

5,001-10,000th – 250 V-Bucks

10,001-20,000th – 200 V-Bucks

Moreover, those who reach the final challenge by completing all the Daily Challenges will get the Kab-Llama Spray for their troubles.

There’s going to be plenty of action on the Fortnite island for people who are trying to climb the leaderboard before the Community Battle Bootcamp ends.