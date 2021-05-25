How to watch Grefg & Ninja play Fortnite with Neymar Jr - date & time - Dexerto

Some of the biggest personalities in gaming will be joining forces to play some Fortnite with an international football star. This is bound to be a massive stream for the community and should make for some great content!

While Fortnite may not be atop the leaderboard in terms of games streamed on Twitch as it once was back during 2017 and 2018, it still bolsters some incredible personalities.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and David Cánovas “Grefg” Martínez have both been at the pinnacle of Fortnite streaming at one point in their careers, and they have both had the privilege of having personalized skins added into the game.

Advertisement

Now, the two will be linking up with another sensational personality online – and one of the biggest names in football worldwide. Here’s all we know and how you can watch the upcoming mega stream.

Fortnite stream coming soon

Neymar Jr. is a household name not only in terms of football, but in sports overall. The 29-year-old Brazilian currently plays for PSG within Ligue 1, and has an astronomical social media following to go along with the success he has seen on the pitch.

At the time of writing, Neymar Jr. currently bolsters over 53 million Twitter followers and 151 Instagram followers; so it is safe to say he’s got some star power. Neymar announced via Twitter that he will be joining forces with Ninja, Grefg, and Spanish YouTuber FlakesPower tomorrow, May 26th, 2021 for some Fortnite.

Advertisement

Hey guys tomorrow @FlakesPower , @TheGrefg and @Ninja have accepted a @FortniteGame squad at 4pm Brazil ! Who comes with us ? — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) May 25, 2021

For those unaware, Neymar has been a pretty active personality within the gaming and esports space. He often streams on his Twitch channel and, in the past, has expressed his support to fellow Brazilian CS:GO players Marcelo “Coldzera” David and Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ 10 🇧🇷 (@neymarjr)

Linking up with Grefg and FlakesPower should not be too much of a surprise, as the trio speaks the same language, but teaming up with Ninja is another scenario altogether. It will be interesting to see how rough the communication is between the squad, but it will sure make for some amazing gameplay.

Keep in mind this is not the first time Ninja has teamed up with modern-day celebrities to play Fortnite: He shattered the Twitch viewership record when he played duos with Drake in May of 2015. However, this number was one-upped by Grefg during his Fortnite skin reveal, which clipped nearly 2,5 million concurrent viewers at its peak!

Advertisement

How can I watch?

If you are like many and want to tune into the action tomorrow, then we have got you covered. It is unknown if FlakesPower is going to stream the action over on his YouTube channel, but in regards to the other three, they will more than likely be live on their respective Twitch channels.

Below are links to Neymar’s, Ninja’s, and Grefg’s Twitch channels.

This stream is going to be one of the ages, as it is not every day we get to see some of the biggest names in gaming and sports team-up.