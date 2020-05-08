How to watch Fortnite's $2 million FNCS Invitational

The $2,000,000 Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) is finally getting underway, so, here is everything you need to know about watching it.

After the success of the Fortnite World Cup, professional players who compete in the battle royale have been searching for what is next in the roadmap for the competitive scene. The top answer, seeing as they aren’t any LAN events in the works, is the online FNCS.

The Fortnite Championship Series has been around for a few seasons and allows players to test their skills in different variants of the battle royale in order to take home some big cash prizes. Epic Games have stepped things up compared to the usual FNCS, offering up a $2,000,000 prize pool for their invitational event.

FNCS Invitational event times and dates

While that had been chances for players to qualify via open qualifiers, the main interest in the new FNCS set-up is who has been invited. Epic revealed that the top 100 players from recent events would be involved – be it on PC, console, or even mobile.

As a further point, the developers noted that they themselves would be inviting up to 100 players to take part in the event, with the European solos portion of things kicking off on Saturday, May 9 at 6 pm BST/1 pm EST/10 am PDT/7 pm CET.

Broadcasts - We've heard the feedback. We are bringing back official broadcasts starting with the FNCS Invitational this weekend! Tune in for all of the action and more competitive news. Week 1 Broadcast starts at 1PM ET Saturdayhttps://t.co/dunlRT7iRvhttps://t.co/8Tp4qcfhCX — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 30, 2020

Fortnite FNCS streams

As ever, you can watch your favorite players on their own individual streams, but Epic Games have also got their central broadcast set up for proceedings.

If you prefer using Twitch, you can find Epic’s broadcast on there, but the action will also be available on YouTube. To make things easier, we’ve embedded both streams below so you don’t have to go anywhere.

With such a stacked up being involved in the solos event, the action from the FNCS should be frantic but also pretty entertaining, no matter who wins.

All you have to do, if you’ve not managed to grab a golden ticket through the open event, is kick back, relax, cheer on your favorite players, and hope that they can claim a victory.