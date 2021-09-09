How to watch Fortnite Operation Sky Fire live event: Date & start time, stream

Fortnite Season 7 is almost over, and Epic Games have revealed that a huge finale event called Operation Sky Fire will conclude the alien invasion. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to watch it.

After the previous season of Fortnite ended with little fanfare, Epic Games have confirmed that live finale events are making a comeback for the end of Season 7, where players around the world will join forces to witness the next part of the game’s story.

The event, known as Operation Sky Fire, will bridge the gap between Season 7 and the upcoming Season 8, as the Imagined Order’s Doctor Slone finally carries out her plan to take down the alien invaders with an explosive attack.

Whether you want to play along yourself or watch a stream of the action online, here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Season 7’s live finale event, Operation Sky Fire.

Fortnite Operation Sky Fire event start date & time

Players who want to jump into the game and experience the Operation Sky Fire finale event can do so on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 4PM ET. Other time zones are listed below:

1PM PT

4PM ET

9PM BST

10PM CEST

6AM AEST (September 13)

Unlike the recent Rift Tour event, which featured multiple showtimes over a weekend, the season-ending Operation Sky Fire will only happen once. It’s a live event, which means you’ll need to be there on time!

Epic Games have recommended that you’re signed in and ready to enter the Operation Sky Fire playlist 30 minutes before it begins to reserve your place. You can enter with up to 16 friends.

Fortnite Operation Sky Fire stream

If you can’t log in to Fortnite during the Operation Sky Fire event, or you’d simply prefer to watch along instead of playing yourself, there will be plenty of streamers taking part in the event that you can follow.

Big names in the Fortnite community like SypherPK, Ali-A, and LoserFruit will all most likely be streaming the event on their respective Twitch or YouTube profiles, or you can watch SypherPK’s stream below.

Remember, it all kicks off on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 1PM PT | 4PM ET | 8PM GMT.

What will happen in Operation Sky Fire?

For the majority of Fortnite Season 7, players have been helping the Imagined Order’s Doctor Slone gain intel and place traps for the alien invaders, who have been floating around the sky in UFOs and abducting players into the Mothership.

After destroying Coral Castle and Slurpy Swamp, the aliens are now abducting Corny Complex, which is home to the Imagined Order’s underground base. Slone’s not happy, of course, and it seems she’s finally going to put her plans into motion.

Teasers for Operation Sky Fire have suggested that Slone has planted bombs on the abducted parts of Corny Complex, which could be used to destroy the Mothership. Players will be able to take to the skies to watch as the event unfolds.

Once the event is over, Fortnite will go straight into downtime before Season 8 arrives. Leakers have suggested this could last for around seven hours, similar to the previous ‘black hole‘ where the game was unplayable for a short period.