How to watch Dragon Ball Super episodes in Fortnite: Creative Island codes

As part of the Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover, players can temporarily watch entire episodes of the Dragon Ball Super anime in-game. Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch Dragon Ball Super in Fortnite and the Island Codes required.

After months of rumors and speculation, the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover has finally arrived, bringing with it heaps of content for anime fans to enjoy in Chapter 3 Season 3.

As well as an assortment of Dragon Ball skins, including Goku, Vegeta, and Bulma, players can even get hold of the Kamehameha move and their own Nimbus Cloud.

But the crossover doesn’t stop there as fans can actually watch entire episodes of the Dragon Ball Super anime in Fortnite until September 17. There are two ways you can dip into the show, and we’ve explained them both below.

Fortnite Dragon Ball Super episodes list?

With 131 episodes of the anime release, it’s hardly a surprise that not every installment of the Dragon Ball Super series is in Fortnite. Instead, six episodes have been picked to give players a taste of what it has to offer, three of which are from the God of Destruction Beerus Saga.

These are the titles and numbers of each Dragon Ball Super episode available in Fortnite:

Episode 09 : Thanks for Waiting, Lord Beerus! A Super Saiyan God is Born at Last!

: Thanks for Waiting, Lord Beerus! A Super Saiyan God is Born at Last! Episode 10 : Show Us, Goku! The Power of a Super Saiyan God!!

: Show Us, Goku! The Power of a Super Saiyan God!! Episode 11 : Let’s Keep Going, Lord Beerus! The Battle of the Gods!

: Let’s Keep Going, Lord Beerus! The Battle of the Gods! Episode 13 : Goku, Surpass Super Saiyan God!

: Goku, Surpass Super Saiyan God! Episode 81 : Bergamo the Crusher vs. Goku! Whose Strength Reaches the Wild Blue Yonder?!

: Bergamo the Crusher vs. Goku! Whose Strength Reaches the Wild Blue Yonder?! Episode 98: Ah, the Uncertainty! A Universe Despairs!!

Fans have wanted the likes of Goku in Fortnite for some time, and Epic have finally delivered.

Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival in Fortnite

The first way to watch episodes of Dragon Ball Super in Fortnite is by heading into the Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival. This limited-time Creative mode can be found on the Discover page alongside other designs from Fortnite players.

The Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival transports players to a luxury cruise ship, where a giant screen will be playing episodes of Dragon Ball Super.

We’ve included a step-by-step guide on how to access Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival below:

Load into the Fortnite lobby. Click ‘Change’ to select a mode type. This opens up the Discover tab with a number of maps to choose from. Select ‘Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival’. Start the game and enjoy the episode!

Dragon Ball Super episodes Fortnite Island codes

If there’s a specific episode of Dragon Ball Super that you want to watch, you can do so by entering a unique Island Code. This will again transport you back to the cruise ship from the Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival, only this time you’ll be able to guarantee which episode is playing.

Unfortunately, Island Codes aren’t available just while the Fortnite servers are down to implement the 21.40 update. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as the Island Codes are revealed by Epic.

