How to watch CluCoin Invitational featuring Fortnite and win prizes: Stream & schedule - Dexerto

The CluCoin Invitational featuring Fortnite is putting $25,000 up for grabs in a kills race event, with top players like Sentinels Bugha, NRG’s Benjyfishy, TSM’s Commandment, and more. Here’s how to watch the stacked contest, and get involved yourself with the chance to win some prizes.

The event is bringing in some of the biggest names in the battle royale for the one-day competition. With thousands on the line to fight over, there’s going to be plenty of action to keep up throughout the tourney.

Meanwhile, event organizer CluCoin, will have something for everyone, as viewers and CLU holders will be eligible to cop prizes throughout like NFTs, giveaways, PCs, and a lot more.

Here’s how you can keep up with the CluCoin Invitational, with the official stream, schedule, participants, and prizes.

CluCoin Invitational featuring Fortnite stream

You can catch your favorite streamer’s channel while they’re competing, But CluCoin will be broadcasting the main action from their Twitch channel.

We’ve embedded their channel below for your convenience to have everything set when players start to drop onto the Fortnite island.

CluCoin Invitational schedule

As we mentioned before, Fortnite stars will be pressed for time and kills throughout the CluCoin Invitational.

The event will kick off on Saturday, June 12 at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST / 6 PM BST.

CluCoin Invitational format

The CluCoin Invitational will feature Fortnite teams of two (Duos) competing for the lion’s share of the prize pool. There’s going to be a total of 32 teams competing in a kills race.

Throughout the day, teams will either progress through the Winner’s Bracket or try to survive in the Loser’s Bracket, until there’s only one Duo left standing.

CluCoin Invitational participants

Some of the biggest names in Fortnite are going to be competing in the CluCoin Invitational.

Former Fortnite World Champ Bugha will take the field alongside competitors such as NRG’s Clix & BenjyFish, 100 Thieves’ MrSavage, Team Liquid Stretch & Mitro, FaZe Clan’s Dubs, Megga, and more.

JOIN US SATURDAY AT 1:00PM ET FOR OUR 25K CLUCOIN INVITATIONAL FEATURING FORTNITE! Event will include:

-Professional Casters

-Best players in the world

-Airdrops (CLU Holder)

-Commemorative NFT (CLU Holder)

-Cash giveaways (everyone) WATCH LIVE AT https://t.co/7Qyezf4rR3 pic.twitter.com/kgZ6NmB6Hm — CluCoin (@CluCoin) June 9, 2021

The talent on paper promises to give an expected 100,000+ viewers a ton of exciting matches to follow throughout the day.

CluCoin Invitational prizes and giveaways

While the Fortnite pros are battling for $25,000 on the island, viewers will be able to put their names in for giveaways while watching the CluCoin Invitational.

CLU holders will be able to pick up special airdrops and a chance to win commemorative NFTs while watching the Fortnite event.

Moreover, there’s going to be cash giveaways that anyone can get their hands on, as well as two gaming PCs built by PowerGPU that’ll be up for grabs.

We'll give a $2,500 GAMING PC w/ 3070s or $2,000 cash to TWO random people who retweets this tweet! To enter, visit the link below to:

– Follow @CluCoin

– Retweet & Comment #CLUCOINPC

– Improve your odds by earning entries TWO WINNERS PICKED 06/12https://t.co/R82EMzRcak — CluCoin (@CluCoin) June 6, 2021

What is CluCoin?

Streamer and CluCoin founder DNP3 has a history of giving away bundles of cash, personally giving away over $1m, and the Fortnite Invitational will be an extension of that while putting on a show.

The newly launched crypto has a mission embedded in DNP3’s vision for CluCoin: “a hyper Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System. Hold, earn and help others in need.”

DNP3, a streamer and YouTuber himself, also incorporated a charity component to CluCoin, as the company saves money to donate with every CluCoin that’s sold. Equally important, is CluCoin’s community focus (it’s even in the name: Community, Love, Unity), dubbed the CLUmmunity. This invitational event is part of the continued growth for CLUmmunity, with more events and giveaways to come.

There’s plenty of reasons to tune into the CluCoin Invitational featuring Fortnite on Saturday, to watch the best in the game face off while potentially winning prizes yourself.