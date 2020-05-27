How to watch $480,000 Ninja Battles Fortnite series: dates, players, more

The Fortnite circuit is expanding with Mixer star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins now hosting his very own series of tournaments with massive prize pools – and here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

‘Ninja Battles featuring Fortnite,’ the newly announced events series named after the streaming giant, will encompass six events, each with $80,000 on the line. The invitational will include popular Fortnite personalities like World Cup winner Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf, FaZe Clan's NateHill, star streamer Nick Eh 30, and more.

With the amount of cash bankrolling the event and the star-studded competition loading onto the Fortnite island, there’s going to be plenty of reasons to tune in to the new competition.

Ninja Battles ft Fortnite - stream

The event is going to be hosted and broadcasted by the titular streamer himself on his Mixer channel. Every streamer who participates in the event will be allowed to simultaneously broadcast on their own separate channels.

As for commentating, Ninja Battles will be casted by familiar Fortnite faces Ballatw and MonsterDface. The two will tackle the challenge of making sense of what will undoubtedly be a chaotic battlefield.





Ninja Battles schedule

The Battle series will be made up of six events starting on May 28 and will be premiering weekly until July 2. This will give participants a buffer of six days in between the next iteration to prep for the main stage.

To catch the live show tune into any of the competitors’ streams starting at 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST every Thursday from May 28 to July 2.

Ninja Battles featuring Fortnite Date PST EST Winner Week 1 May 28 12:00 PM 3:00 PM Week 2 June 4 12:00 PM 3:00 PM Week 3 June 11 12:00 PM 3:00 PM Week 4 June 18 12:00 PM 3:00 PM Week 5 June 25 12:00 PM 3:00 PM Week 6 July 2 12:00 PM 3:00 PM

Who is playing in the Ninja Battles?

Ninja and his management agency, Loaded, are handling the roll call for the Battle Bus and as such a short list of confirmed talent have already been signed on.

So far Nick Eh 30, Bugha, Ewok, NateHill, and Reverse2K have all been confirmed. But with a battle royale island that can inhabit up to 100 players at a time, there’s bound to be more high-profile signings along the way.

I'm excited to announce Ninja Battles! An online Fortnite invitational series featuring six events across May - July, each with an $80,000 prize pool. Starts tomorrow Thursday, May 28 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. https://t.co/lvn9KBjEYq #NinjaBattles pic.twitter.com/kg4ncHevQ6 — Ninja (@Ninja) May 27, 2020

Fortnite stars like Team Liquid’s Ryan ‘Chap’ Chaplo, Harrison ‘Psalm’ Chang, FaZe Clan’s Noam ‘Megga’ Ackenine, and many others have already shown interest to participate.

Ninja is getting ready to launch his stacked tournament from the get-go and it won’t be something Fortnite fans will want to miss.