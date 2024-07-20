How to walk the plank in Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean

Walking the plank in Fortnite is one of the latest Pirates of the Caribbean quests in Chapter 5, Season 3, and here’s how you can complete it.

The Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean event has finally landed in Chapter 5, Season 3, bringing an all-new Cursed Sails Pass, cosmetics, and new items to the Battle Royale. And much like past event collabs, players also have the chance to rack up XP from new challenges.

In line with the whole Pirates of the Caribbean theme of this collab, one of the latest Pirate Code quests asks players to walk the plank. While this quest might seem simple, it might be tricky for those who have yet to explore the map or are unfamiliar with the POIs.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through where and how you can walk the plank in Fortnite.

How to walk the plank in Fortnite

epic games Ship locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3.

The first thing you need to do before walking the plank in Fortnite is visit one of the two ships available on the map. Once you’re there, head to the wooden plank on the ship’s side and walk on it.

The first ship can be found at Shipwreck Shallows near Restored Reels. Given that this is in the middle of the map, this location should be easier for you to land on early game.

But do keep in mind that this also means you’ll likely have to deal with a bunch of players here wanting to complete the quest, too.

As an alternative, you can head to the ship located around the south of Grand Glacier. This location is way more secluded compared to the one at Shipwreck Shallows. So, overall, it might be a safer pick, depending on the battle bus route at the start of the match.

That said, before anything else, grab some of the best weapons and shield potions first. With the event just recently made available in Fortnite, you can expect a lot of players storming these locations to complete this quest.

Upon walking the plank, you’ll be rewarded with 5,000 XP to help you unlock the Cursed Sails Pass rewards.