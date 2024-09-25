How to visit a Llama Island Head in LEGO Fortnite

Find out how to find the Llama Island Head in LEGO Fortnite so you can level up your event pass and get extra resources in-game.

LEGO Fortnite’s 31.20 Lost Isles update introduced a plethora of new items along with the return of fan-favorite creature Klombo. On top of these, you can also jump in new LEGO Fortnite Lost Isles challenges that’ll give you various in-game rewards.

While many of the challenges are pretty straightforward, one that requires you to find a Llama Island Head can take a while to complete as it’s a bit tricky.

If you’re struggling to find where this item is located, here’s everything you need to know about finding the Llama Island Head in LEGO Fortnite.

Llama Island Head Location in LEGO Fortnite

epic games The Llama Head Island location marked on the map in LEGO Fortnite.

The Llama Island Head can be found in the mountains in the Lost Isles. Since they’re exclusive to this area, you’ll first have to get on the Battle Bus to reach this place. It’s worth knowing that while the structure spawns in the mountains, not every mountain has it.

In that case, you’ll either want to tame and ride a Klombo to make things easier and faster in finding a mountain that has one or simply use an existing seed. YouTuber LaWorm has shared a seed, which you can input in your game if you want to find the Llama Head structure without hassle.

Enter 1024073152 just before you jump in the LEGO Fortnite mode, and you’ll spawn in the same world he shared. In this world, you’ll be able to find the Llama Head structure by going north east until you find a mountain.

Article continues after ad

What can you get from visiting a Llama Island Head?

Once you’ve reached the Llama Head statue, you’ll get studs as a reward to level up your Tropical Treasures event pass. Aside from that, you can also find a chest in the Llama Island Head location.

The chest here is a regular one, but it does give you some random resources that can help you out. In my playthrough, I’ve managed to get Coconut, Silk, Cheese, Klomberry Seed, and a Klomberry.