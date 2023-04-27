How to use Fortnite Playwave Islands to listen to music: Creative 2.0 codes

With the release of Fortnite Playwave Islands in Creative 2.0, Epic Games has given its players a new method to enjoy popular tunes while immersed in the metaverse. Gain XP by listening to music from artists like YUNGBLUD, WILLOW, and more in these islands.

The introduction of Creative 2.0, also known as UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite), has paved the way for artists to implement their own unique visions of metaverse into Fortnite by making use of powerful Unreal Engine capabilities. Everything a player might want is available on UEFN, from a recreation of GTA Vice City to the hottest drop on OG Fortnite islands.

This development, however, has created a path for other pop culture franchises and musical artists to establish their own islands in the metaverse, providing their fans with an interactive experience that is directly related to the franchise’s music or movie.

With this in mind, Fortnite has introduced the Playwave Island series, which features five artists – YUNGBLUD, WILLOW, Kali Uchis, GloRilla, and Mura Masa – each with their own Creative 2.0 map where players can experience their music in perfect sync with other elements.

Here’s how you can experience the music in Creative 2.0 islands and gain XP.

Epic Games Jump into the islands and immerse in elements that sync perfectly with the music

Fortnite Playwave Islands codes in Creative 2.0

Each island in Fortnite’s Playwave Islands is built using a different track tailored to the island’s environment. Additional islands will be added to the game in the future, but for now, enjoy the Creative 2.0 codes for the first five islands:

Island Name Featured Song & Artist Island Creator Island Code THE LOST GARDEN “I Wish you Roses” by Kali Uchis Hannah Lou 2819-6868-1801 DEFEAT THE TROLLS “Internet Trolls” by GloRilla Bonnie Kiwi 6241-4042-1055 CEREBRAL CINEMA “Original Me” by YUNGBLUD MaestroShark 3060-2881-1088 SEARCH FOR SELF “curious/furious” by WILLOW iiiSandman 6345-2913-3801 UP AND RUNNING “Up All Week” by Mura Masa Horamubi 6573-4353-1481

To go to any of the above islands, just go to the main playlists tab and locate the Playwave & More in the Discover Row. Although the islands will cease to appear in Discover Row after April 28, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET, they will continue to function normally.

To access the island using its code, follow these simple steps:

Head over to the Change Game Mode menu. Click on the Island Code Tab. Enter any Island Code from the list above. Press Enter. Press play when the island menu pops up to enter the experience.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Playwave Islands in Chapter 4 Season 2.

