How to use Black Panther Kinetic Shockwave for Fortnite Week 6 challenge

Fortnite Season 4, Week 6 has arrived, and as always there's a brand-new set of challenges for players to sink their teeth into, with this week's toughest asking players to deal damage to an enemy after using Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave.

The Marvel theme has run throughout Season 4, with Earth's mightiest heroes and a few from planets far away all crash landing onto the island and making it their home, fortifying themselves for what will be an epic showdown with Galactus, who's on his way and determined to alter the reality of Fortnite forever.

Advertisement

With superheroes like Thor, Wolverine, Dr Doom, and many more already making an appearance in the game, this week it's the turn of Wakanda's Black Panther, and you'll need to get up close and personal with the King if you want to complete this Week 6 task.

Black Panther has already made an impression in Season 4, with his Panther's Prowl monument appearing in the south of the island, complete with a giant statue of the creature, and some nice loot to set you on your way to a Victory Royale.

Advertisement

With the new challenges dropping on Thursday, October 1, it seems like Black Panther himself will be making an appearance on the map, with players required to use his mythical item to shockwave an enemy, then deal damage to them. Kinetic Shockwave will blast your opponent back, and leave them temporarily stunned, meaning you can quickly switch to another weapon and pick them off, fulfilling the task fairly easily.

Unfortunately, Black Panther hasn't arrived in the game just yet, but he will set foot on the Fortnite island at some point today, so we'll be sure to update this article with his location so you can head there, take him down, and grab his abilities.

As always, you'll be moving around the island a lot this week if you want to complete the Season 4 Week 6 challenges, with chests needing to be opened at Weeping Woods, enemies eliminated at Misty Meadows, and Foraged Items consumed at Holly Hedges.

Advertisement

You'll also be asked to put your fishing skills to the test by pulling out a Legendary Fish and consuming it, so make sure to grab any rods you see close to the water and give it a go. You can check out our guide to all of the Fortnite Season 4, Week 6 challenges, and get on the way to earning some major XP rewards.