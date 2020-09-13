How to unlock Victory Von Doom emote in Fortnite: Doctor Doom challenges

Fortnite Season 4 features awakening challenges that unlock unique cosmetics for each skin. In this guide, learn how to complete each Doctor Doom objective, including how to find the Giant Throne location.

Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is dominated by Marvel heroes and themes, and one of the new characters introduced is Doctor Doom, a supervillain who wears armor made out of the ultra-durable metal called Vibranium.

The Doctor Doom outfit skin unlocks at Tier 67 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. Once players have the skin in their inventory, they can do three awakening challenges that also yield a unique emote called Victory Von Doom, which sees the character pull out a giant menacing thrown and sit on it.

How to accomplish every Doctor Doom awakening challenge

These objectives are relatively simple as it requires players to venture around the map and win a game. It's important to note that you can only complete each challenge if you're wearing the Doctor Doom skin.

Challenge 1 - Visit Doctor Doom's Statue as Doctor Doom

Equip the Doctor Doom skin and hop in a game. Exit the Battle Bus and land at Doom's Domain. Go to Doctor Doom's Statue in Doom's Domain. Walk up the steps and the first challenge is completed.

As a side note, players should loot up if they don't land directly at Doom's Domain, as the Pleasant Park POI is generally a hotspot.

Challenge 2 - Visit a giant throne as Doctor Doom

Equip the Doctor Doom skin and load into a Fortnite game. Drop out of the Battle Bus and land at the hill southeast of Retail Row Climb to the top of the hill. Go near the giant throne made of rocks and trees and the challenge is completed.

The giant throne is facing north and it's hard to miss, but since Retail Row is another hotspot for players, it's advised to loot beforehand if you land too far away from the objective.

Challenge 3 - Get a Victory Royale as Doctor Doom to unlock emote

Equip the Doctor Doom skin. Instead of a regular game, jump into Team Rumble mode. Win a game of Team Rumble. Make sure to emote at the Victory Royale screen and the awakening challenge is finished.

Any other game mode works, but Team Rumble is much quicker and more comfortable for players to complete this challenge.

And that's it! Once you have all three challenges completed, the Victory Von Doom emote will be added to your inventory for use everywhere and anywhere.