Logo
Fortnite

How to unlock free Snowmando skin in Fortnite – Operation Snowmando challenges

Published: 25/Dec/2020 23:05

by Bill Cooney
Epic Games

Share

Just in time for Christmas, Fortnite players can unlock the new ‘Snowmando” skin as part of Operation Snowdown, and we’ve got all the info here on exactly how – including all of the challenges you need to complete.

Epic launched the Christmas Operation Snowdown with a slew of new challenges for players, with more unlocking each day. There are currently nine available at the time of writing, which is conveniently the exact amount you need to unlock Snowmando.

In addition to a new skin, each challenge also awards 10,000 XP along with various holiday-themed cosmetics. None of the requirements are intimidating or incredibly difficult either, so you can definitely knock them out in short order then next time you hop on.

Operation Snowmando challenges – how to get free Snowmando skin

Operation Snowmando Fortnite
Epic Games
Operation Snowmando challenges are part of the Winterfest 2020 event in Fortnite.

To unlock the Snowmando skin you’ll need to complete all of the currently available Operation Snowdown challenges. As of December 25th, there are nine challenges to complete, and all of them, along with their individual rewards, are listed below.

  • Dance at Different Holiday trees (5) – 10,000 XP + ‘Snow Strike’ emote
  • Search chests at Snowmando outposts (5) – 10,000 XP + ‘Shield Surprise’ backbling
  • Place Top 10 with friends in Squads (3) – 20,000 XP + ‘Snow Steel’ wrap
  • Destroy Nutcracker statues (5) – 10,000 XP  + ‘Blustery Bag’ backbling
  • Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings – 10,000 XP + ‘Snowblaster’ emote
  • Shoot down opponent structures with X-4 Stormwings (10) – 20,000 XP + ‘Winter Wing’ glider
  • Collect Gold Bars (100) – 10,000 XP + ‘GG Fresh’ emote
  • Catch a Snowy Flopper – 10,000 XP + ‘Toe Pick’ pickaxe

As long as you don’t mess up too bad, you should be able to knock these out in no time, and once you’ve completed all nine, the Snowmando skin will be added to your locker.

If, for whatever reason, you don’t want to or can’t complete one of the challenges, you can simply wait a day or two, and more will be available.

The Snowmando outfit will be rewarded for completing 9 challenges.

Snowmando was actually leaked before the event even got going, and it’s sure to continue being a popular one long after the event wraps up, along with all of the other skins and cosmetics that have also been added.

As far as how much time you’ll have to complete all of this, Epic is giving everyone just over a week, until January 5 to finish up all of the Operation Snowdown Christmas challenges, but all of the cosmetics will be available to unlock by December 28.

Fortnite

What’s included in January’s Fortnite Crew? Battle Pass, skins, prices

Published: 24/Dec/2020 14:50 Updated: 24/Dec/2020 14:58

by David Purcell
Fortnite Crew January 2021
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite Crew membership allows players to get the Battle Pass, V-Bucks, exclusive skins, and other monthly benefits for a set price. The list of rewards will update each month, but it’s made a promising start to kick off Season 5. 

The new system came into action alongside the game’s first major update of Season 5. Instead of having to purchase individual skins from the Fortnite Item Shop like usual, the developers are offering guaranteed rewards to Crew members that cannot be obtained any other way.

Monthly subscriptions have been all the rage since Netflix rose to prominence, but now many major players in the gaming world have followed suit. Xbox has its Ultimate Game Pass, for example, and now Fortnite’s creators have come up with their own.

Let’s run through what’s included in January’s Fortnite Crew Pack.

Fortnite Crew January price and start date

One of the most important factors in a player making up their mind about buying Fortnite Crew will be the price. The full price list can be seen below, for various currencies:

  • $11.99
  • €11.99
  • £9.99

This looks to be pretty reasonable, if you consider the Battle Pass is usually $9.50 anyway.

January’s Fortnite Crew membership pack will launch on December 31 at 4 PM PT | 7 PM ET | 12 AM GMT (January 1, 2021). The next one will most likely be released a month later on January 30, 2021.

What’s included? (January 2021)

According to an official blog post from Epic Games, the January edition of the Fortnite Crew membership will include the following:

  • Access to the Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass
  • 1,000 V-Bucks
  • Green Arrow skin
  • Tactical Quiver Back Bling
  • Boxing Glove Pickaxe

These rewards will vary from month to month in terms of what’s included in the skin pack, though based on how obsessive the community has become over skins and cosmetics, it will likely be a popular event to open it each time.

Epic said in an official statement: “Monthly Crew Packs always contain a new Outfit along with at least one accessory. All items are exclusive to Fortnite Crew members.”

How to sign up for Fortnite Crew

  1. Launch Fortnite on your console or PC.
  2. Enter the Battle Pass menu screen.
  3. Click the Fortnite Crew signup icon.
  4. Enter your details and complete the sign-up!

How to get Fortnite Crew rewards

Fortnite Crew
Epic Games
The Fortnite Crew rewards will differ slightly month on month, in terms of what’s included in the Outfit Pack.

Epic Games have confirmed all you have to do, once you’re all signed up, is log into your Primary Platform each monthly subscription period to access your subscription content. This will vary from month to month in terms of what’s included, though generally the V-Bucks and Battle Pass will be guaranteed.

Is it cross platform?

In a series of frequently answered questions, Epic Games have confirmed a player’s Crew account will only work for their primary platform. For example, if you sign up for the Crew on Xbox One or Series X|S, it won’t carry over to PlayStation 4/5.

On the subject, they have said: “Your Subscription is associated with the platform on which you purchased it (your “Primary Platform”) until it is canceled and is not transferable. Be sure to choose the platform (e.g., Xbox, PlayStation, Switch) you purchase your Subscription on carefully. You’ll be able to access the items you receive from the Subscription across different platforms, but the V-Bucks you receive may not be redeemable on other platforms.”

We will update this every month and add new details about Fortnite Crew rewards, as and when that information is made available.