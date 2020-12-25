How to unlock free Snowmando skin in Fortnite – Operation Snowmando challenges

Just in time for Christmas, Fortnite players can unlock the new ‘Snowmando” skin as part of Operation Snowdown, and we’ve got all the info here on exactly how – including all of the challenges you need to complete.

Epic launched the Christmas Operation Snowdown with a slew of new challenges for players, with more unlocking each day. There are currently nine available at the time of writing, which is conveniently the exact amount you need to unlock Snowmando.

In addition to a new skin, each challenge also awards 10,000 XP along with various holiday-themed cosmetics. None of the requirements are intimidating or incredibly difficult either, so you can definitely knock them out in short order then next time you hop on.

Operation Snowmando challenges – how to get free Snowmando skin

To unlock the Snowmando skin you’ll need to complete all of the currently available Operation Snowdown challenges. As of December 25th, there are nine challenges to complete, and all of them, along with their individual rewards, are listed below.

Dance at Different Holiday trees (5) – 10,000 XP + ‘Snow Strike’ emote

– 10,000 XP + ‘Snow Strike’ emote Search chests at Snowmando outposts (5) – 10,000 XP + ‘Shield Surprise’ backbling

– 10,000 XP + ‘Shield Surprise’ backbling Place Top 10 with friends in Squads (3) – 20,000 XP + ‘Snow Steel’ wrap

– 20,000 XP + ‘Snow Steel’ wrap Destroy Nutcracker statues (5) – 10,000 XP + ‘Blustery Bag’ backbling

– 10,000 XP + ‘Blustery Bag’ backbling Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings – 10,000 XP + ‘Snowblaster’ emote

– 10,000 XP + ‘Snowblaster’ emote Shoot down opponent structures with X-4 Stormwings (10) – 20,000 XP + ‘Winter Wing’ glider

– 20,000 XP + ‘Winter Wing’ glider Collect Gold Bars (100) – 10,000 XP + ‘GG Fresh’ emote

– 10,000 XP + ‘GG Fresh’ emote Catch a Snowy Flopper – 10,000 XP + ‘Toe Pick’ pickaxe

As long as you don’t mess up too bad, you should be able to knock these out in no time, and once you’ve completed all nine, the Snowmando skin will be added to your locker.

If, for whatever reason, you don’t want to or can’t complete one of the challenges, you can simply wait a day or two, and more will be available.

Snowmando was actually leaked before the event even got going, and it’s sure to continue being a popular one long after the event wraps up, along with all of the other skins and cosmetics that have also been added.