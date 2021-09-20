How to unlock Fortnite Balenciaga cosmetics: Outfits, back blings, pickaxes & more

Epic Games have announced a collaboration between hit battle royale title Fortnite and luxury fashion brand Balenciaga, allowing players to rock their high fashion fits when traversing the Island.

In recent years, we’ve seen multiple collaborations between luxury fashion brands and gaming and esports companies. Fnatic and 100 Thieves partnered with Gucci, while League of Legends has worked with Louis Vuitton.

While the two demographics aren’t typically viewed as ones that would naturally collide, there’s clearly a huge market for it, with Fortnite and Balenciaga announcing their collaboration.

So, with the in-game cosmetics set to match some real-world clothing coming out from the collaborators, here’s what you can unlock and how to get them.

All Fortnite Balenciaga cosmetics

Mimicking some pieces that will be made available to purchase at Balenciaga stores and on the website, there are several different outfits, sprays and back blings available for players to flex on their opponents.

Here’s what is included in the collaboration:

Fortnite Balenciaga outfits Unchained Ramirez Outfit: She’s coming in haute. (Comes with the alt Silver Unchained Ramirez Style.) Shady Doggo Outfit: Who’s a stylish boy? (Comes with the alt Midnight Shady Doggo and Cardinal Shady Doggo Styles.) Fashion Banshee Outfit: Battle Bus prepped. Runway ready. (Comes with the alt 24K Fashion Banshee Style.) Game Knight Outfit: So retro you can call it a renaissance. (Comes with the alt Stealth Game Knight Style.)

Fortnite Balenciaga back blings Logo Lugger Back Bling: Allover prints are in right now. Skate Pocket Duffle Back Bling: Perfect for holding both stuff AND things. Everyday Sleekpack Back Bling: High fashion. Low profile. Camo Carrier Back Bling: Where’d I leave that backpack?

Fortnite Balenciaga pickaxe, glider, wrap & emote Speed Sneaker Pickaxe: Who says you can’t use a sneaker as a Pickaxe? (Comes with five different-colored alt Styles.) Parasail Purse Glider: We left a lip balm in there for you. Signature Look Wrap: Add some texture to your textures. (Comes with the alt Midnight and 24K Styles.) The Look Emote: Strike a pose.

Fortnite Balenciaga Sprays Fashion Doggo Spray Knight Looks Spray



How to unlock Fortnite Balenciaga cosmetics

If you’re looking to get your hands on the brand new outfits and cosmetics, the only ones you can unlock from completing challenges in-game are the sprays.

In the announcement post, they said: “From 10 AM ET on September 21 to 10 AM ET on September 28, Shady Doggo has two Quests for you. Pull off the perfect pose against graffiti and fetch him new Triple S sneakers to unlock the free Fashion Doggo Spray and Knight Looks Spray!”

As for the rest of the cosmetics, including the outfits, they are expected to arrive on September 20, 2021, at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT/1 AM BST). It’s not year clear what the costs will be, but we’ll be sure to update this page when we know everything.