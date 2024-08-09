Find out how to access and turn on Proximity Chat in Fortnite, a new feature introduced in the v30.40 update.

The v30.40 update in Fortnite brought not only an all-new Fall Guys event but also a new feature that has previously been leaked: Proximity Chat.

Like other online games with this feature, it allows you to communicate with others who are nearby in a match. It’s certainly a welcome addition that makes things interesting in the game when playing with friends or other players.

If you’d like to enable this feature, here’s everything you need to know about how to turn on Proximity Chat in Fortnite.

Fortnite: How to turn on Proximity Chat

epic games Under the Proximity Chat setting in Fortnite, players can tweak the volume distance and falloff distance.

The Proximity Chat feature in Fortnite can be toggled under the Voice section in the Island Settings. This feature isn’t available for all game modes at the time of writing, as players can only use it in UEFN or Creative Maps.

By default, it is set to off. So, if you want to use it, you’ll need to follow the steps below:

Load up your own island or any other island with this feature enabled. Go to Island Settings. Head to the Mode tab. Select the Voice Chat section. Set Proximity Chat to On. Apply changes.

With that set to on, now you can finally talk to and hear other players around you on the island. According to a blog post from Epic, actively speaking players will be shown via a mandatory HUD element. They’ve also clarified that they will moderate voice chat reports violating Community Rules.

Is there Proximity Chat in Fortnite’s Battle Royale?

Proximity Chat is not in the Battle Royale and can only be used in Creative Maps. However, it’s worth noting that Epic mentioned the feature is currently in Early Access and that the devs are looking into putting “something new and exciting in your hands as soon as the core functionality can be used effectively.”

This doesn’t rule out the possibility it may be implemented in the Battle Royale. Either way, if you plan to use this feature, just make sure not to break the game’s rules, especially if you don’t want to get social banned for a long time.