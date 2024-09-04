How to survive fire damage for Fortnite’s Doom Battle Pass quest

The Doom Battle Pass has gone live in Fortnite, with one quest requiring players to “Survive fire damage.”

On top of deploying Fortnite Update 31.10, Epic Games has also unleashed an all-new Doom-themed Battle Pass. The pass features 12 rewards in total, including Doctor Doom’s outfit and his Pandora’s Armor skin.

To unlock the rewards, players must complete 12 quests, each of which offers something different in the end.

The objectives should prove fairly straightforward, but the first quest may raise eyebrows since it asks users to “Survive fire damage” four separate times.

Here’s how to easily complete this fiery Fortnite objective.

Tips for surviving fire damage in Fortnite

The Doom Battle Pass’ first quest wants Fortnite users to set their characters on fire four times. So long as the character still has health when the flames disappear, this can be done by sitting in a car that explodes or jumping into the Castle Doom furnace.

However, the easiest solution is to visit any gas station on the map and blow up a gas pump. Players can then step into the resulting flames on the ground and take damage.

Those who choose to do the gas station trick all in one location should probably ensure they have health items on hand just in case.

Epic Games

Fortunately, Fortnite’s fire effects don’t cause too much damage, so players should have no trouble completing this Doctor Doom quest rather quickly.

Doctor Doom returned to Fortnite at the start of Chapter 5 Season 4, which Epic named Absolute Doom.

The Marvel-themed season revolves around the villain’s quest to access the power of Pandora’s Box. What he plans on doing with said power presently remains a mystery.

Players interested in the villain’s other Fortnite content should read up on how to get the Ultra Doom mythic and check out a breakdown on earning the Doctor Doom skin.